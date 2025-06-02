Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

For the second year in a row, the Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast in American Sign Language.

The NHL was the first major professional sports league to broadcast games in ASL. Approximately half a million Americans use it as a primary language, according to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission.

The broadcast is in partnership with P-X-P, an organization that strives to bring ASL play-by-play and analysis into pro sports. Jason Altmann, chief operating officer of P-X-P, and Noah Blankenship will return to host the Stanley Cup Final. David McGregor, a Deaf professional referee, will join as a remote correspondent during intermissions.

This group has provided ASL NHL coverage all season long, ranging from highlight packages to full outdoor game coverage at the Winter Classic. Beginning with this Stanley Cup Final, they’ll also get the chance to do live player interviews.

“We were thrilled by the incredibly positive response from the Deaf community during our first-ever NHL in ASL Stanley Cup Final broadcast,” Altmann said. “We are absolutely delighted to return this year to broadcast the Stanley Cup Final to fans in American Sign Language once again.”

“The work that goes into making these broadcasts happen is amazing to see, and we’re really proud to wrap up this season with something special for our fans‚" said Steve Mayer, the NHL’s president of content and events.

Has the NHL ever had a Deaf player?

Jim Kyte, who played 598 NHL games (and even had a six-game stint with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles), is, to date, the only legally Deaf player the NHL has ever had. He explained in a 2023 interview that he uses powerful hearing aids.

Nashville Predators prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt, who played his first five NHL games this season, is a son of Deaf parents. His whole family, including his three brothers who are also professional hockey players, grew up speaking sign language.

Where to watch the NHL’s ASL broadcast

Fans can catch the ASL broadcast on MAX in the U.S. and on Sportsnet+ in Canada. All games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will be shown.