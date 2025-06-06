Steve Wojciechowski speaks during a press conference after being introduced as the new Salt Lake City Stars coach in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

Will Hardy is adding a new assistant to his bench.

Steve Wojciechowski is joining the Jazz as an assistant coach, the team announced Friday morning.

Wojciechowski spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars — Utah’s G-League affiliate — where he compiled a 41-17 record with two playoff appearances.

Related
SLC Stars new coach Steve Wojciechowski rediscovered joy for hoops with his kids in Park City

Prior to his time in the G-League, the Maryland native spent 2014-21 as the head coach at Marquette, going 128-95 with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Wojciechowski was also part of Mike Krzyzewski‘s staff at Duke — his alma mater — for more than a decade and helped the Blue Devils capture national championships in 2001 and 2010.

View Comments

Now in his first NBA job, Wojciechowski will join an assistant group under Hardy that includes Jason Terry, Scott Morrison and others.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.