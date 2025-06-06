Will Hardy is adding a new assistant to his bench.
Steve Wojciechowski is joining the Jazz as an assistant coach, the team announced Friday morning.
Wojciechowski spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars — Utah’s G-League affiliate — where he compiled a 41-17 record with two playoff appearances.
Prior to his time in the G-League, the Maryland native spent 2014-21 as the head coach at Marquette, going 128-95 with two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Wojciechowski was also part of Mike Krzyzewski‘s staff at Duke — his alma mater — for more than a decade and helped the Blue Devils capture national championships in 2001 and 2010.
Now in his first NBA job, Wojciechowski will join an assistant group under Hardy that includes Jason Terry, Scott Morrison and others.