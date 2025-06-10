Fans watch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Fans heading to Rice-Eccles Stadium — and any Utah Athletics venue — will need to use a new ticketing system.

The University of Utah announced Tuesday that it had entered into a partnership with Paciolan, which will provide the school with not just ticketing infrastructure, but also “robust fundraising tools, elevated marketing automation solutions, and advanced reporting and analytics in addition to providing an enhanced fan experience from ticket purchase to event entry.”

“Utah is pleased to announce our new partnership with Paciolan as our official ticketing provider,” Utah deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer Patrick Nowlin said in a press release. “This collaboration will empower us to enhance fan experience and revenue generation through innovative technology and marketing solutions. Paciolan’s commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a first-in-class experience for our fanbase.”

Fans will now purchase tickets and manage tickets through Paciolan’s software. Previously, Ticketmaster handled ticketing for the University of Utah.