Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps with his team as after their lose to the TCU Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Utah Utes 13-7.

Utah has added a signal caller to its 2026 class.

The new commitment comes from Georgia quarterback Michael Johnson, who announced his plan to join Kyle Whittingham’s program on social media Tuesday.

Who is Michael Johnson?

The 5-foot-11.5, 165-pound Johnson hails from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Dutchtown High.

He is rated a three-star prospect with a 0.8689 rating in the 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Johnson, who was previously committed to Mississippi State, rates at the No. 49 quarterback nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 850 prospect overall.

At the time of his commitment, Johnson held more than a dozen other scholarship offers, including from fellow power conference schools Mississippi State and Purdue, as well as Big 12 rivals UCF, Cincinnati and West Virginia, per 247 Sports.

Utah was his only known official visit — he visited the school June 6, according to 247 Sports.

Johnson is a multi-sport athlete — he also plays baseball and runs sprints in track — and is a dual-threat quarterback.

As a junior last season, Johnson threw for 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and rushed for 618 yards and 10 more scores. He was named the Georgia Region 3 AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year.

Johnson is the first offensive commit to Utah’s next recruiting class.

He is also the fourth commit in this class, joining three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. and three-star cornerback Major Hinchen.