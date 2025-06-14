Tony Finau tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa.

Tony Finau’s stellar Friday finish at the U.S. Open didn’t continue into Saturday.

Following an impressive second round in which he shot even par, the Utah native shot a +4 in Saturday’s third round action at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Finau bogeyed six times on Saturday — with five coming on the front nine — while recording birdies on holes 10 and 13.

His performance wasn’t atypical for the day, however, as only four golfers finished under par in the third round.

Finau now sits at +10 overall and tied for 49th place in the U.S. Open field, falling four leaderboard spots from Friday’s finish.

The first tee times for round four of the U.S. Open will begin around 7 a.m. MDT on Sunday.