Regardless of the challenges or circumstances they encountered, the 2024 Deseret News Baseball Players of the Year were instrumental to their teams’ success.

Whether stepping up at the plate or making key plays in the field, these athletes delivered exceptional performances all season and stood out as some of the top players in the state.

Here’s a look at this year’s Deseret News Baseball Players of the Year.

American Fork plays Bingham in a 6A state tournament game at the UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 19, 2025. American Fork won 7-4. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Kam Beck, Bingham, 3B, Sr

.412 BA, .548 OBP, 1.418 OPS, 35 hits, 12 doubles, 9 home runs, 20 walks, 16 SB

Bingham put together a strong season on its way to the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, thanks in large part to the all-around and consistent performances they got from senior third baseman Kam Beck.

While Beck possessed a strong glove in the infield, he was just as impressive if not more so at the plate. Beck led his team in just about every offensive stat and could always be counted on to produce at the plate.

For the season, he put together a strong .412 batting average and showed strong plate discipline by drawing 20 walks on the season.

“Kam led our team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs and stolen bases. He had more extra base hits than strikeouts. Kam was an offensive machine, and he was equally as good defensively,” said Bingham head coach Jacob Stoker.

Regardless of the amount of success Beck had during the season, he proved to be a strong and supportive teammate, something that certainly stood out to his coach.

“Kam was a positive voice to his teammates and always did everything he could to help them through tough situations. Kam showed more excitement for his teammates’ successes than his own. He was that ultimate teammate,” Stoker said.

Murray infielder Cooper Wilson (3) beats the tag by Maple Mountain first baseman Cy Chrisman (12) during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Cy Chrisman, Maple Mountain, 1B/3B/DH, Jr.

Utility man Cy Chrisman proved to be quite the offensive powerhouse for Maple Mountain on its way to a very dominant season in 5A play.

Chrisman showcased his power on a nightly basis, putting together a state record 19 home runs to go along with 59 RBIs.

“Cy Chrisman was the heart of the Maple Mountain offense. His offensive performance set a state-record of 19 home runs. He dominated at the plate with a .461 batting average, posted an OPS of 1.780, and drove in 59 RBIs while scoring 46 runs,” said Maple Mountain head coach Jeremy Thomas.

Chrisman was a strong presence on the infield. He often played either first base or third base and was always able to adapt to how the game was playing out in front of him.

While Maple Mountain’s season may have ended a few games earlier than expected, the Golden Eagles had a season to remember, thanks in large part to the play of Chrisman.

“Cy led us to a 28–3 season, a Region 7 championship and a deep run in the state playoffs. Cy anchored an offense that averaged nine runs per game and also was solid on defense at first and third base,” said Thomas.

Crimson Cliffs' McKay Wright was voted the Deseret News 4A Player of the Year. | Provided by Stan Plewe

4A Player of the Year

McKay Wright, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Sr.

Crimson Cliffs surprised many on its way to a 4A state championship. After finishing third in Region 9, Crimson Cliffs went into the state tournament as the 8 seed and ultimately upset No. 2 Snow Canyon in the championship series.

Much of the Mustangs’ success can be attributed to outfielder McKay Wright.

Wright finished the season with a .471 batting average and a .529 on-base percentage.

“If you’re a coach you dream about coaching a young man like McKay,” said head coach Justin Abbott. “He’s one of the best leaders and athletes that I’ve ever had the chance of coaching.

His presence alone fills the room with confidence and energy. Having McKay in our dugout these last four years has been amazing."

No matter the situation his team found itself in, Wright always came in clutch for his side and took advantage of every chance he was given.

With it being his senior year, he could not have asked for a better way to leave.

“What he’s done for our program on and off the field has been remarkable,” Abbott said. “This season he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time.

“Every at-bat mattered, every play mattered and he made the most of every opportunity. It was such a great way to end his career at Crimson Cliffs.”

Juab Wasps Austin Park (11) runs from first to third base during game 1 of the high school boys 3A baseball state championship series against the Canyon View Falcons held at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Austin Park, Juab, SS/P, Sr.

Austin Park proved to be an invaluable asset for Juab this past season.

Even though the Wasps fell just short of the ultimate goal by losing to Canyon View in the championship series, their deep run in the state tournament can be attributed to the all-around play of Park.

Not only did he get the job done at the plate, but Park also was also stellar on the mound.

Offensively, Park drove in 30 RBIs and scored 40 runs for the season. Just as impressive, he pitched to a 6-2 record and had 74 strikeouts and 14 walks with 53 innings pitched.

“Austin is a kid who loves playing the game and thrives on competing. His ability to impact the game in so many ways was invaluable to our team’s success,” said Juab head coach Josh Park.

During the season, Park met every challenge head on, impressing his teammates and coaches in every aspect of the game.

“In my opinion, one of his most impressive achievements was overcoming unexpected adversity throughout the season to help our team accomplish what we did,” Josh Park said. “He has been a fun player to watch and coach.”

Scenes from the 2A high school boys baseball championship games between Kanab and South Sevier at Miller Park Complex on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, May 10, 2025. South Sevier claimed victory in the championship by winning the first game 17-8 and finishing the "if necessary" game with a score of 10-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Peyton Ingram, South Sevier, UT, Sr.

A four-year starter, South Sevier catcher Peyton Ingram was a major leader and key cog in the Rams’ lineup.

In his role at catcher, Ingram called games with poise and had strong instincts to what the game was asking for, something that certainly impressed his coach.

“Peyton has been a cornerstone of our program since his freshman year, starting behind the plate all four seasons, which is an impressive accomplishment all on its own,” South Sevier coach Eric Baker said.

“As our catcher, he called every game on his own, showing a level of trust, preparation and baseball IQ that you just don’t see often at the high school level.”

Ingram also showed tremendous discipline and confidence both in the field and offensively.

“His leadership, toughness and ability to manage pitchers were critical to our success this season,” Baker said. “Offensively, he consistently delivered in clutch moments and brought a steady, team-first approach to every at-bat.

“Peyton’s poise, competitiveness and ability to elevate the play of those around him made him an irreplaceable part of our team.”

Just as important, if not more so, was the impact Ingram had on his peers off the field.

“Peyton is a phenomenal human being, one of the most coachable kids I have ever been around,” Baker said. “Humble, respectful and someone younger players naturally look up to.

“His character off the field is just as strong as his presence on it, and he’s the kind of person every coach hopes his players are.”