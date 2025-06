Crimson Cliffs' McKay Wright was voted the Deseret News 4A Player of the Year.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

McKay Wright, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Sr.

.471 BA, .529 OBP, 48 hits, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 38 RBIs.

4A Playoff MVP

Jason McArthur, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Sr.

4A First Team

Andrew Wilson, Desert Hills, C, Sr. — .429 BA, .580 OBP, 8 2B, 5 HR, 40 RBI

Holden Potter, Bear River, P/INF, Sr. — 7-2, 79 K’s, 2.06 ERA, .330 BA, 27 RBI

Jason McArthur, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Sr. — .421 BA, .509 OBP, 38 hits

Justin Michaelis, Park City, 1B, Sr. — .511 BA, 1.453 OPS, 47 hits, 15 2B, 5 HR, 33 RBI

Haigen Reed, Desert Hills, RF, Sr. — .423 BA, .583 OBP, 7 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 37 R, 20 SB

Kayden Cullimore, Mountain Crest, P/OF, Sr. — 9-1, 91 Ks, 2.66 ERA, .425 AVG, 22 RBI

Andrew Lyon, Snow Canyon, SS/P, Sr. — .324 BA, 11 2B, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs, 3-1 pitching

Carter Turley, Dixie, C, Sr. — .350 BA, .550 OBP, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 16 SB

Jake Andreas, Dixie, P/3B, Sr. — 51.2 IP, 6-2 record, 3 ERA, 70 K’s

Tyson Smith, Ridgeline, C, Sr. — .402 BA, .566 OBP, 26 RBI, 28% caught stealing rate.

Collin Morgan, Timpanogos, SS/P, Sr. — .426 AVG, 15 XBH, 32 RBI, 37 runs

Tyce Abbott, West Field, OF/P, Sr. — .417 BA, .508 OBP, 14 2B, 36 R, 22 RBI, 16 SB

Cael Johnson, Snow Canyon, OF, Sr. — .400 BA, 1.019 OPS, 30 hits, 5 2B, 20 RBI, 30 R

Cutter Christensen, Crimson Cliffs, OF/P, Jr. — .376 BA, 35 hits, 6 2B, 23 SB

4A Second Team

Carson Hunt, Dixie, P/1B, So.

Canyon Clegg, Timpanogos, P/3B, Jr.

Madden Smith, Crimson Cliffs, RHP, Jr.

Andrew Wiley, Desert Hills, P, Sr.

Royal Matthews, Park City, C, Jr.

Rylin Needham, Mountain Crest, RHP, Sr.

Ledger Shipp, Snow Canyon, 2B, Sr.

Sam Swan, Ridgeline, RHP/1B, Sr.

Dewy Gibb, Snow Canyon, 1B/P, Sr.

Ben Thompson, Ridgeline, RHP/UT, Sr.

Nolan Furgal, Stansbury, LHP, Sr.

Colt Hill, Dixie, Second Base, Sr.

Harmon Skeen, Desert Hills, SS, Jr.

Nic Oliverson, Bear River, INF, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Gehrig Orchard, Provo, P/SS, Jr.

Caden Imes, Mountain View, SS/RHP, Jr.

Cooper Hawkes, Timpanogos, INF/P, Jr.

Jacob Boyer, Cedar City, C, Sr.

Krew Giles, Cedar City, C.F, Sr.

Crew Christensen, Desert Hills, 1B/P, Sr.

Milo Rhineer, Provo, 1B, Sr.

Cooper Clark, Ridgeline, CF, Jr.

Jackson Sotelo, Timpanogos, CF, Sr.

Hunter Funk, Uintah, CF, Sr.

Angel Mavarez, Cottonwood, C, Sr.

Jaxton Tolman, Desert Hills, UT/P, So.

Castle Huggard, Juan Diego, RHP/INF, Sr.

Tage McKinley, Juan Diego, SS, Jr.

Dawson Moore, Provo, SS, Fr.