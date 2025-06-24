Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and forward John Collins (20) compete for the rebound at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

For a while now, there has been reported interest — serious interest — in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Going back to the trade deadline and even before that, the Lakers have been connected with Kessler, the Jazz’s young (23-year-old) and at times tantalizing center.

Kessler has been viewed as a potential long-term piece for the Jazz ever since he arrived as part of the Rudy Gobert trade, but that hasn’t prevented his name from coming up in trade rumors again and again the last couple of seasons. Rumors that have primarily centered around the Lakers.

Kessler isn’t the only Jazz player rumored to be of interest to the Lakers, though.

Clutch Points’ Anthony Irwin reported last week that the Lakers and the Jazz have “held a few conversations,” about John Collins

Wrote Irwin: “Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers say that internally, they have long been fans of John Collins, who has the ability to stretch the floor both as a deep threat or someone who can finish well above the rim. Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Doncic.”

So which player do the Lakers really covet? And does Los Angeles have the assets needed to entice the Jazz to trade either player?

Per Marc Stein, the Lakers are indeed interested in acquiring Kessler to fill a considerable hole at the center position, but the Jazz have made Kessler “unavailable for some time, which might have contributed to reports last week that suggested L.A. has interest in trading for Kessler’s teammate John Collins.”

Added Stein: “Collins had a strong 2024-25 campaign, but I’m told any suggestion that the Lakers are a trade suitor for the 27-year-old is a mischaracterization.”

As for assets, there isn’t a lot that the Jazz — on paper — would like from the Lakers.

Currently, Los Angeles is in line to have only the $5.7 taxpayer midlevel exception this summer to sign a key free agent and the team’s notable trade assets are few and far between, namely one first-round pick, several expiring contracts, and Dalton Knecht, per Jovan Buha, formerly of The Athletic.

Likely the only way for the Lakers to come up with the type of assets that could appeal to Utah would be to include starters Austin Reaves and/or Rui Hachimura in a trade, with either or both players maybe moved to a third team.

That the Lakers are interested in Kessler and Collins is notable, though. The Jazz have been suggested as one of the potential drivers of trades this summer in the NBA, due to players like Collins, Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.