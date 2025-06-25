Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) celebrates after scoring during an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

John Collins is still a Jazzman — at least for the time being.

Collins has opted in to his $26.5M player option with the Jazz for the 2025-26 season, the Deseret News has confirmed.

The news was first reported Wednesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 40 games with the Jazz this past season, Collins posted averages of 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range.

Utah acquired Collins prior to the 2023-24 season from Atlanta in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

While Collins’ exercising of his player option was expected, his future with the Jazz remains unclear. Utah has reportedly held conversations with other teams regarding Collins, whose contract — which will now expire at the end of next season — makes him a valuable trade chip.

According to a report from Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, Collins’ opting in indicates that he and the Jazz “didn’t agree to a contract extension beyond this season.”

“I’m not sure what’s to happen, or you know, what the future holds, but I hope to come to an agreement to move forward,” Collins told the Deseret News in April.

“The NBA is business at the end of the day, so I’m just open to anything. I just want it to be right — the right move. If it does mean staying here, being in Utah, I’m cool with that. I just want it to be right, and something that I can cherish going forward."