BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake high-fives fans while he pumps up the crowd in Cougar Canyon before a game between the Brigham Young University Cougars and the University of Arizona Wildcats held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Wind is a natural phenomenon. Its origin is mysterious and while you can’t see the wind, you can certainly feel it when it’s blowing. In sports, momentum is just as wondrous. You can’t hold it, drink it or save it, but you can feel momentum when it’s building.

BYU is feeling a lot of both.

This week, the wind brought football-like temperatures to town and triggered thoughts of the season ahead. At the same time, Kalani Sitake’s recruiting momentum helped land five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, assuring the Cougars of their highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

When Lyons announced on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday that he was going to play for BYU, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior from El Dorado Hills, California, became the second national talent in the last six months to use the world’s largest sports platform to commit to the Cougars.

Lyons, who received a BYU scholarship offer while in the eighth grade, chose the Cougars ahead of Oregon, USC and over 40 other programs. He has become BYU’s highest-rated recruit (No. 19) since 2003. The last coach Lyons visited with was Sitake last weekend — and Sitake closed the deal.

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prep basketball recruit in the world, announced in December on Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take” program that he was picking the Cougars over North Carolina, Kansas and Alabama.

AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 basketball recruit, is presented at halftime of the BYU and Fresno State game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The impact of Dybantsa and Lyons announcing their BYU intentions in that fashion will likely resonate for years.

In January, McKay Madsen, a four-star running back from Clovis, California, announced his plans live on NBC — picking BYU over Oregon. In April, four-star tight end Brock Harris from St. George, Utah, chose the Cougars over Michigan and Georgia on 247Sports’ “Ultimate CFB Show.”

There will be others. Sitake and Kevin Young (men’s basketball) are going toe-to-toe with their peers for athletes that fit into what BYU is offering. The other sports on campus are doing the same.

Whether they are coming from high school or the transfer portal, Brigham Young’s famous pioneer quote, “This is the right place,” not only applies for the Salt Lake settlements, but also for athletes at the school that bears his name.

In a feast-or-famine sports world, the Cougars are at the front of the buffet line. BYU is surging off an 11-2 football season in the Big 12, a 36-14 win against No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, and a No. 13 national ranking in the final AP Top 25. The current quarterback situation may be unsettled, but a future with Bear Bachmeier and Lyons has BYU poised for success.

Now, momentum in Provo is everywhere — on the field, ticket office, fundraising and recruiting. This could be an easy time to gloat, but using history as a teacher, the winds of change can shift, and momentum can disappear as fast as a holding call, a fumble or a punt return.

Last November, Utah sacked Jake Retzlaff at his own goal line on fourth down and 10 with 1:29 to play. A lightning bolt of emotion rocked Rice-Eccles Stadium as the Utes (4-4) thought they had wrecked BYU’s (8-0) perfect season.

However, a defensive holding call against Utah gave BYU a first down and some hope. They took that good fortune and turned it into momentum. The Cougars drove 55 yards in seven plays and Will Ferrin kicked a 44-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to win the game 22-21.

BYU place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks and makes a field goal to put the Cougars ahead 22-21 with seconds left on the clock during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City early on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

No. 13 Kansas State saw its steady 6-3 lead turn into a 31-6 deficit during a six-minute barrage of BYU touchdowns that began with a Wildcats fumble with 1:08 to play in the first half.

Parker Kingston’s 64-yard punt return in the second quarter against Colorado gave the Cougars a 17-0 lead and broke the Buffaloes’ will.

Momentum comes and goes without a guarantee, just like the wind. You take it when you can get it and try to hold on to it for as long as possible. For BYU, the Lyons commitment strengthens BYU for the future, while they focus on the here and now.

Ryder Lyons (3) looks to throw a pass during a seven-on-seven game, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Dallas. | AP

