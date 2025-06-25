The Utah Jazz made a draft night trade to move up a few spots to get Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Jazz are trading the 2025 No. 21 overall pick and future second-rounders to the Washington Wizards for the 18th pick (Clayton), according to league sources. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Clayton, who won a championship at Florida this year, averaged 18.3 points on 44.8% shooting overall and 38.6% from 3, to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his last season with the Gators.
This story will be updated.