Walter Clayton Jr. poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 18th by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Utah Jazz made a draft night trade to move up a few spots to get Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Jazz are trading the 2025 No. 21 overall pick and future second-rounders to the Washington Wizards for the 18th pick (Clayton), according to league sources. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Clayton, who won a championship at Florida this year, averaged 18.3 points on 44.8% shooting overall and 38.6% from 3, to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his last season with the Gators.

This story will be updated.