KEY POINTS Salt Lake City will host the X Games for the first time June 27-29 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Action sports athletes from around the world will compete in Moto X, BMX and skateboarding.

Woodward Park City is holding free clinics for beginning skateboarders and riders.

Some of the best action sports athletes in the world will be in Salt Lake City this weekend for the X Games.

But you don’t just have to watch them compete in Moto X, BMX and skateboarding. You, or more likely your kids, can participate.

Woodward Park City, a resort and action sports training facility in Parleys Canyon, wants to “demystify” action sports and empower new participants.

The Woodward Experience at X Games Salt Lake City will make its debut at the Utah State Fairpark during the three days of competition June 27-29. The event will feature a custom skatepark with a street course and mini ramp. Professional coaches will conduct clinics such as “Intro to Skate, Scooter and BMX” for beginners in a welcoming environment for first-time riders. The activities are for all ages.

Fans can also meet world-renowned athletes like Ryan Sheckler and Jamie Foy for selfies and autographs.

Inspiring the younger generation

“Woodward is all about inspiring the next generation of action sports athletes and fans,” Gar Trayner, Woodward Park City general manager, said in a press release. “At the Woodward Experience, we’re opening up the world of skateboarding, scootering, roller skate and BMX to everyone — putting expert coaching, pro athlete mentorship, and the joy of progression within reach of every X Games attendee.”

The event includes the Namaste Skate mindfulness session, Girls Skate Session and megaphone-led games and pop-up trick challenges. Moxi Roller Skate will also host a demo on the street course and mini ramp on Saturday and Sunday with Michelle “Estro Jen” Steilen and Ivey Wohl, among others.

“We want fans to leave inspired — whether they’re picking up a board for the first time or looking to take their skills to the next level,” Trayner said. “This is about building a community around action sports and showing everyone what’s possible when you’re supported by the best coaches and facilities.”

The Woodward Experience runs in parallel with the official X Games competitions. It is free with X Games general admission and the activities and facilities will be located adjacent to the main event grounds.

Salt Lake City an X Games jumping-off point

This weekend’s competition will mark the first time Utah has hosted the X Games, which was about a decade in the making.

Larry Mullenax, CEO of the Utah State Fair Corporation, said X Games was on a list of major events that the Utah State Fairpark had circled about nine years ago as a must-have event to host.

Salt Lake City is one of three cities — Osaka, Japan, and Sacramento are the others — hosting the event ahead of X Games expansion in 2026. More than 100 of the best action sports athletes in the world will compete for over $1 million in prize money.

“Salt Lake City has a deep-rooted passion for action sports, and we’re thrilled to bring the X Games experience here for the first time,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom, a former Olympic skier and college football player, said earlier this year. “With its incredible outdoor culture, energetic fan base, and strong support from the Utah State Fairpark and Visit Salt Lake, this city is the perfect stage for our athletes to push their limits and put on an unforgettable show.”

MSP Sports Capital — the owner of the Formula One McLaren Racing team and multiple global sports franchises — acquired the X Games from ESPN in 2022. Its new owners are in the process of turning a one-time annual event into a series of global events, including an expansion to Utah for the first time. Bloom said Salt Lake City will be a “really important jumping-off point” in the process, per KSL.com.