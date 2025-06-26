Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Hockey Club, speaks to the media at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday, the Utah Mammoth have endless possibilities.

“We’re going to look at every option we have, whether that’s moving the pick, keeping the pick, trading up, trading down, trading around,” said general manager Bill Armstrong in a press conference Thursday.

Knowing that, here’s a quick guide to the 2025 NHL draft, as well as several potential trade scenarios for the Mammoth.

Who could the Utah Mammoth pick 4th overall?

There are always surprises, but here are the players who are expected to be available at No. 4.

Anton Frondell

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 205 lb.

205 lb. 2024-25 team: Djurgårdens IF (Allsvenskan)

Djurgårdens IF (Allsvenskan) 2024-25 production: 11G, 14A, 25P, 29 GP

The chances of Frondell still being available at No. 4 are slim — but if he is, you have to take him. He plays a big game, he’s an offensive star (played in a notorious defensive league last year, hence the underwhelming stat line) and he’s as creative as anyone.

Porter Martone

Position: Right wing

Right wing Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 205 lb.

205 lb. 2024-25 team: Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads (OHL) 2024-25 production: 37G, 61A, 98P, 57 GP

For a full analysis of Martone, check out this recent Deseret News article.

Martone is a big, dynamic offensive threat with one of the best personalities in the draft. The fact that he captained an OHL team in his draft year says a lot about his character.

James Hagens

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Left

Left Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 185 lb.

185 lb. 2024-25 team: Boston College (NCAA)

Boston College (NCAA) 2024-25 production: 11G, 36A, 37P, 37 GP

Hagens was long thought to be the consensus first-overall pick this year, but his underwhelming first college season has most people rethinking that notion.

He’s still an excellent player, though, and he likely won’t fall very far.

Caleb Desnoyers

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Left

Left Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 172 lb.

172 lb. 2024-25 team: Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) 2024-25 production: 20G, 36A, 56P, 60 GP

Jake O’Brien

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 170 lb.

170 lb. 2024-25 team: Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) 2024-25 production: 32G, 66A, 98P, 66 GP

Desynoers is thought to be the best two-way center in this draft. Defensive play is extremely important to the Mammoth, which makes him an appealing option.

Brady Martin

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 187 lb.

187 lb. 2024-25 team: Djurgårdens IF (Allsvenskan)

Djurgårdens IF (Allsvenskan) 2024-25 production: 33G, 39A, 72P, 57 GP

Martin impressed many at the combine with his “farm strength.” He grew up on a farm in Ontario, and he declined the invitation to attend the draft out of a sense of duty — he’s got chores to do.

He’s a heart-and-soul guy who might not be as offensively gifted as the other players on this list, but he makes up for it with his hard-nosed style of play.

Roger McQueen

Position: Center

Center Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 192 lb.

192 lb. 2024-25 team: Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) 2024-25 production: 10G, 10A, 20P, 17 GP

McQueen could end up being one of the more impactful players in this draft. Offensive centers who stand at 6-foot-5 are few and far between.

The thing working against him is the fracture he suffered to his spine this season. It limited his playing time and it surely has teams wondering if it will be a recurring injury.

Still, the upside may be too good to pass up.

Radim Mrtka

Position: Defense

Defense Shoots: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 218 lb.

218 lb. 2024-25 team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) 2024-25 production: 3G, 32A, 35P, 43 GP

Mrtka isn’t necessarily expected to go in Utah’s range, though it wouldn’t be the biggest shock if it did happen.

Reports indicate that the Mammoth met with him the week before the draft — and he’s exactly the type of player Armstrong and his staff like: a big, responsible two-way defenseman.

What would the Utah Mammoth target in a trade for the 4th-overall pick?

If the Mammoth trade the pick for a roster player, they’ll likely target a top-six center — likely someone in the same age and skill range as recently acquired JJ Peterka.

As Armstrong mentioned, though, he’s open to trading up or down in the draft. It’s anyone’s guess as to whose picks are available and for what price, but just know that these moves don’t come cheap.

To move from pick 38 to 24 last year, Utah gave up a second-round pick and a third-round pick.