Nearly two dozen NFL players with Utah ties are currently looking for a team in the league.
While there are 82 players with Utah ties on NFL rosters right now with training camp a few weeks away, another 22 players with local ties are currently free agents — players who spent at least part of the 2024 regular season or the 2025 offseason on an NFL roster.
That included 10 who previously suited up for the University of Utah, eight for BYU, three for Utah State and another who prepped at a Utah high school but played collegiately out of state.
This group of free agents includes:
- Four former Utah safeties who entered the league as draft picks, including Julian Blackmon, Marquise Blair, Eric Rowe and Marcus Williams. Blackmon has 62 career starts to his name, Blair has played for four teams in his career, and Rowe is a two-time Super Bowl champion, while Williams made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in 2017.
- Two quarterbacks who’ve started at least two games over the past two seasons in Utah’s Tyler Huntley and BYU’s Jaren Hall. Huntley most recently backup to Tua Tagovailoa for Miami in 2024 and even started five games for the Dolphins when Tagovailoa was hurt, while Hall was a third-stringer in Seattle.
- Two undrafted rookies — Utah’s Micah Bernard and BYU’s Blake Mangelson — who didn’t make it to training camp with their respective teams.
- The NFL’s rushing touchdowns leader in 2022, Jamaal Williams, who played the past two seasons for New Orleans.
- Two players who briefly spent time on NFL practice squads in 2024, then the spring 2025 season on a United Football League roster. One was former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, who played for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, and BYU running back Aidan Robbins, who spent the spring with the San Antonio Brahmas.
Here’s a look at all 22 players with Utah ties who are currently free agents and spent all or part of the 2024 season, or this offseason, on an NFL roster.
Note: Players can count toward more than one school, whether college or high school, as long as they played one season at a given school. Players with multiple Utah ties are categorized by the in-state team they most recently played for.
BYU Cougars
Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)
- Michael Davis | CB | Washington Commanders | BYU
- Jaren Hall | QB | Seattle Seahawks | BYU and Maple Mountain High
- Kaleb Hayes | CB | Green Bay Packers | BYU
- Blake Mangelson | DT | Pittsburgh Steelers | BYU and Juab High
- Dax Milne | WR | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bingham High
- Aidan Robbins | RB | Cleveland Browns | BYU
- Sione Takitaki | LB | New England Patriots | BYU
- Jamaal Williams | RB | New Orleans Saints | BYU
Utah Utes
Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)
- Bradlee Anae | DE | New York Jets | Utah
- Micah Bernard | RB | Tennessee Titans | Utah
- Julian Blackmon | FS | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Layton High
- Marquise Blair | S | New York Jets | Utah
- Cole Fotheringham | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah
- Tyler Huntley | QB | Miami Dolphins | Utah
- Eric Rowe | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah
- Marcus Williams | FS | Baltimore Ravens | Utah
- Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco 49ers | Utah
- Thomas Yassmin | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah
Utah State Aggies
Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)
- Patrick Scales | LS | Chicago Bears | Utah State and Weber High
- Deven Thompkins | WR | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Utah State
- Nick Vigil | LB | Dallas Cowboys | Utah State and Fremont High
Other Utah ties
Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)
- Siaki Ika | DT | Kansas City Chiefs | East High