Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Nearly two dozen NFL players with Utah ties are currently looking for a team in the league.

While there are 82 players with Utah ties on NFL rosters right now with training camp a few weeks away, another 22 players with local ties are currently free agents — players who spent at least part of the 2024 regular season or the 2025 offseason on an NFL roster.

That included 10 who previously suited up for the University of Utah, eight for BYU, three for Utah State and another who prepped at a Utah high school but played collegiately out of state.

This group of free agents includes:

Four former Utah safeties who entered the league as draft picks, including Julian Blackmon, Marquise Blair, Eric Rowe and Marcus Williams. Blackmon has 62 career starts to his name, Blair has played for four teams in his career, and Rowe is a two-time Super Bowl champion, while Williams made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in 2017.

Two quarterbacks who’ve started at least two games over the past two seasons in Utah’s Tyler Huntley and BYU’s Jaren Hall. Huntley most recently backup to Tua Tagovailoa for Miami in 2024 and even started five games for the Dolphins when Tagovailoa was hurt, while Hall was a third-stringer in Seattle.

Two undrafted rookies — Utah’s Micah Bernard and BYU’s Blake Mangelson — who didn’t make it to training camp with their respective teams.

The NFL’s rushing touchdowns leader in 2022, Jamaal Williams, who played the past two seasons for New Orleans.

Two players who briefly spent time on NFL practice squads in 2024, then the spring 2025 season on a United Football League roster. One was former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, who played for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, and BYU running back Aidan Robbins, who spent the spring with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Here’s a look at all 22 players with Utah ties who are currently free agents and spent all or part of the 2024 season, or this offseason, on an NFL roster.

Note: Players can count toward more than one school, whether college or high school, as long as they played one season at a given school. Players with multiple Utah ties are categorized by the in-state team they most recently played for.

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. | Jason Behnken, Associated Press

BYU Cougars

Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)

Michael Davis | CB | Washington Commanders | BYU

Jaren Hall | QB | Seattle Seahawks | BYU and Maple Mountain High

Kaleb Hayes | CB | Green Bay Packers | BYU

Blake Mangelson | DT | Pittsburgh Steelers | BYU and Juab High

Dax Milne | WR | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bingham High

Aidan Robbins | RB | Cleveland Browns | BYU

Sione Takitaki | LB | New England Patriots | BYU

Jamaal Williams | RB | New Orleans Saints | BYU

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) leaves the field at halftime during game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Gary McCullough, Associated Press

Utah Utes

Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)

Bradlee Anae | DE | New York Jets | Utah

Micah Bernard | RB | Tennessee Titans | Utah

Julian Blackmon | FS | Indianapolis Colts | Utah and Layton High

Marquise Blair | S | New York Jets | Utah

Cole Fotheringham | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah

Tyler Huntley | QB | Miami Dolphins | Utah

Eric Rowe | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah

Marcus Williams | FS | Baltimore Ravens | Utah

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco 49ers | Utah

Thomas Yassmin | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil (41) blocks a punt by Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) during game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Gareth Patterson, Associated Press

Utah State Aggies

Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)

Patrick Scales | LS | Chicago Bears | Utah State and Weber High

Deven Thompkins | WR | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Utah State

Nick Vigil | LB | Dallas Cowboys | Utah State and Fremont High

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, shakes hands with Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. | Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Other Utah ties

Name | Position | Previous NFL team | Utah tie(s)