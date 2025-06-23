Mandatory minicamps have wrapped up around the NFL, meaning teams won’t be back for official workouts again until mid-to-late July.
With a few weeks until teams return to the practice field for training camp, there are 82 players with Utah ties currently on NFL rosters.
There’s another 17 Utah ties who are free agents right now that were on a regular-season roster in 2024 or a 90-man roster at some point this offseason.
The University of Utah has a noticeable lead on all other schools for representation in the league, with 32 former Utes dotting NFL rosters right now.
BYU is next with 21 — that doesn’t count Caleb Lohner, the one-year Utah tight end who was drafted and played basketball (but not football) for two seasons in Provo.
Utah State follows with eight former players on an active league roster, while Weber State has five, Southern Utah has three and Utah Tech has one.
There are also 40 players who prepped at Utah high schools, making up nearly half of the players with Utah ties currently in the NFL.
Of the 82 players with Utah ties on rosters right now, 20 are rookies. That includes five draft picks — headlined by former Corner Canyon High and Roy High quarterback Jaxson Dart, a first-round selection — and 15 who signed as undrafted rookie free agents.
There are 10 former Utes who are rookies on NFL rosters this summer — including wide receiver Kyrese White, who played at both Utah and Utah State — while BYU has four.
That helps explain how the Utes have an 11-player edge over the Cougars for the highest number of Utah ties in the NFL right now.
Last summer, in May 2024, Utah held a 31 to 26 advantage over BYU.
A little over a year later, the Utes have maintained their number in the low 30s, while BYU has seen a decrease with a smaller incoming rookie class.
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints have the most players with Utah ties league-wide on their rosters — each team currently has six Utah ties.
How many of the current 82 NFL players with Utah ties — and even those 17 free agents with local ties — will make an initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 season?
The number of Utah ties on NFL rosters will be cut down considerable just before the start of the 2025 regular season, when league teams — which are allowed to carry up to 90 players on their active roster during the offseason — must trim the active roster to 53 players before Week 1.
Last season, 54 players with Utah ties made an initial 53-man NFL roster after final cutdowns. That was up from 51 in 2023 and 46 in 2022.
We’ll find out come the end of August.
For now, here’s a look at all 82 players with Utah ties currently on an NFL roster.
Note: Players can count toward more than one school, whether college or high school, as long as they played one season at a given school. Players with multiple Utah ties are categorized by the in-state team they most recently played for.
BYU Cougars
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Tyler Allgeier | RB | Atlanta Falcons | BYU
- Zayne Anderson | S | Green Bay Packers | BYU and Stansbury High
- Tyler Batty | DE | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Payson High
- Chris Brooks | RB | Green Bay Packers | BYU
- Brady Christensen | OG | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bountiful High
- Caleb Etienne | OT | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU
- Blake Freeland | OT | Indianapolis Colts | BYU and Herriman High
- Taysom Hill | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU
- Dallin Holker | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally | CB | Tennessee Titans | BYU
- Darius Lassiter | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars | BYU
- Puka Nacua | WR | Los Angeles Rams | BYU and Orem High
- Ryan Rehkow | P | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU
- Jakob Robinson | CB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU, Utah State and Orem High
- Kedon Slovis | QB | Houston Texans | BYU
- Kingsley Suamataia | OG | Kansas City Chiefs | BYU and Orem High
- Khyiris Tonga | DT | New England Patriots | BYU and Granger High
- Max Tooley | LB | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Bountiful High
- Kyle Van Noy | OLB | Baltimore Ravens | BYU
- Fred Warner | LB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU
- Zach Wilson | QB | Miami Dolphins | BYU and Corner Canyon High
Utah Utes
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Cody Barton | LB | Tennessee Titans | Utah and Brighton High
- Jackson Barton | OT | Cleveland Browns | Utah and Brighton High
- Miles Battle | CB | New England Patriots | Utah
- Cole Bishop | S | Buffalo Bills | Utah
- Garett Bolles | OT | Denver Broncos | Utah, Snow College and Westlake High
- JaTravis Broughton | CB | Carolina Panthers | Utah
- Terrell Burgess | S | New Orleans Saints | Utah
- Xavier Carlton | DE | Chicago Bears | Utah and Juan Diego High
- Britain Covey | WR/Ret. | Los Angeles Rams | Utah and Timpview High
- Braeden Daniels | OL | Miami Dolphins | Utah
- Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Cleveland Browns | Utah
- Jonah Elliss | OLB | Denver Broncos | Utah
- Leki Fotu | DT | Las Vegas Raiders | Utah and Herriman High
- Matt Gay | K | Washington Commanders | Utah and Orem High
- Ja’Quinden Jackson | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah
- Jaylon Johnson | CB | Chicago Bears | Utah
- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Buffalo Bills | Utah
- Sataoa Laumea | OG | Seattle Seahawks | Utah
- Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah
- Caleb Lohner | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah
- Zack Moss | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah
- Connor O’Toole | LB | Seattle Seahawks | Utah
- Tim Patrick | WR | Detroit Lions | Utah
- Clark Phillips III | CB | Atlanta Falcons | Utah
- Karene Reid | LB | Denver Broncos | Utah and Timpview High
- Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans Saints | Utah and Deseret Hills High
- Dorian Singer | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah
- Junior Tafuna | DT | Houston Texans | Utah and Bingham High
- Sione Vaki | RB | Detroit Lions | Utah
- Zemaiah Vaughn | CB | Minnesota Vikings | Utah
- Devaughn Vele | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah
Utah State Aggies
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Wyatt Bowles | OG | Los Angeles Rams | Utah State and Syracuse High
- Jalen Davis | CB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah State
- Jordan Love | QB | Green Bay Packers | Utah State
- Jalen Royals | WR | Kansas City Chiefs | Utah State
- Bobby Wagner | LB | Washington Commanders | Utah State
- Jaylen Warren | RB | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah State, Snow College and East High
- Kyrese White | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah State, Utah and Roy High
Weber State Wildcats
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Taron Johnson | CB | Buffalo Bills | Weber State
- Sua Opeta | OG | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Weber State and Stansbury High
- Winston Reid | LB | Cleveland Browns | Weber State and Copper Hills High
- Rashid Shaheed | WR/Ret. | New Orleans Saints | Weber State
- Jonah Williams | DE | New Orleans Saints | Weber State
Southern Utah T’Birds
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Braxton Jones | OT | Chicago Bears | Southern Utah and Murray High
- Miles Killebrew | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Southern Utah
- Tanner McLachlan | TE | Cincinnati Bengals | Southern Utah
Utah Tech Trailblazers
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Quali Conley | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah Tech
Other Utah ties
Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)
- Jeffrey Bassa | LB | Kansas City Chiefs | Kearns High
- Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants | Corner Canyon High and Roy High
- Kaden Elliss | LB | Atlanta Falcons | Judge Memorial High
- Simi Fehoko | WR | Arizona Cardinals | Brighton High
- Alohi Gilman | S | Los Angeles Chargers | Orem High
- Jackson Hawes | TE | Buffalo Bills | Highland High
- Andre James | C | Los Angeles Chargers | Herriman High
- Cameron Latu | TE | Philadelphia Eagles | Olympus High
- Jackson Powers-Johnson | C | Las Vegas Raiders | Corner Canyon High
- Dalton Schultz | TE | Houston Texans | Bingham High
- Noah Sewell | LB | Chicago Bears | Orem High
- Penei Sewell | OT | Detroit Lions | Desert Hills High
- Taki Taimani | DL | Minnesota Vikings | East High
- Jay Tufele | DT | New York Jets | Bingham High