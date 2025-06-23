Mandatory minicamps have wrapped up around the NFL, meaning teams won’t be back for official workouts again until mid-to-late July.

With a few weeks until teams return to the practice field for training camp, there are 82 players with Utah ties currently on NFL rosters.

There’s another 17 Utah ties who are free agents right now that were on a regular-season roster in 2024 or a 90-man roster at some point this offseason.

The University of Utah has a noticeable lead on all other schools for representation in the league, with 32 former Utes dotting NFL rosters right now.

BYU is next with 21 — that doesn’t count Caleb Lohner, the one-year Utah tight end who was drafted and played basketball (but not football) for two seasons in Provo.

Utah State follows with eight former players on an active league roster, while Weber State has five, Southern Utah has three and Utah Tech has one.

There are also 40 players who prepped at Utah high schools, making up nearly half of the players with Utah ties currently in the NFL.

Of the 82 players with Utah ties on rosters right now, 20 are rookies. That includes five draft picks — headlined by former Corner Canyon High and Roy High quarterback Jaxson Dart, a first-round selection — and 15 who signed as undrafted rookie free agents.

There are 10 former Utes who are rookies on NFL rosters this summer — including wide receiver Kyrese White, who played at both Utah and Utah State — while BYU has four.

That helps explain how the Utes have an 11-player edge over the Cougars for the highest number of Utah ties in the NFL right now.

Last summer, in May 2024, Utah held a 31 to 26 advantage over BYU.

A little over a year later, the Utes have maintained their number in the low 30s, while BYU has seen a decrease with a smaller incoming rookie class.

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints have the most players with Utah ties league-wide on their rosters — each team currently has six Utah ties.

How many of the current 82 NFL players with Utah ties — and even those 17 free agents with local ties — will make an initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 season?

The number of Utah ties on NFL rosters will be cut down considerable just before the start of the 2025 regular season, when league teams — which are allowed to carry up to 90 players on their active roster during the offseason — must trim the active roster to 53 players before Week 1.

Last season, 54 players with Utah ties made an initial 53-man NFL roster after final cutdowns. That was up from 51 in 2023 and 46 in 2022.

We’ll find out come the end of August.

For now, here’s a look at all 82 players with Utah ties currently on an NFL roster.

Note: Players can count toward more than one school, whether college or high school, as long as they played one season at a given school. Players with multiple Utah ties are categorized by the in-state team they most recently played for.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) during wild card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Samantha Chow, Associated Press

BYU Cougars

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Tyler Allgeier | RB | Atlanta Falcons | BYU

Zayne Anderson | S | Green Bay Packers | BYU and Stansbury High

Tyler Batty | DE | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Payson High

Chris Brooks | RB | Green Bay Packers | BYU

Brady Christensen | OG | Carolina Panthers | BYU and Bountiful High

Caleb Etienne | OT | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU

Blake Freeland | OT | Indianapolis Colts | BYU and Herriman High

Taysom Hill | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU

Dallin Holker | TE | New Orleans Saints | BYU

Gabe Jeudy-Lally | CB | Tennessee Titans | BYU

Darius Lassiter | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars | BYU

Puka Nacua | WR | Los Angeles Rams | BYU and Orem High

Ryan Rehkow | P | Cincinnati Bengals | BYU

Jakob Robinson | CB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU, Utah State and Orem High

Kedon Slovis | QB | Houston Texans | BYU

Kingsley Suamataia | OG | Kansas City Chiefs | BYU and Orem High

Khyiris Tonga | DT | New England Patriots | BYU and Granger High

Max Tooley | LB | Minnesota Vikings | BYU and Bountiful High

Kyle Van Noy | OLB | Baltimore Ravens | BYU

Fred Warner | LB | San Francisco 49ers | BYU

Zach Wilson | QB | Miami Dolphins | BYU and Corner Canyon High

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) before a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Utah Utes

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Cody Barton | LB | Tennessee Titans | Utah and Brighton High

Jackson Barton | OT | Cleveland Browns | Utah and Brighton High

Miles Battle | CB | New England Patriots | Utah

Cole Bishop | S | Buffalo Bills | Utah

Garett Bolles | OT | Denver Broncos | Utah, Snow College and Westlake High

JaTravis Broughton | CB | Carolina Panthers | Utah

Terrell Burgess | S | New Orleans Saints | Utah

Xavier Carlton | DE | Chicago Bears | Utah and Juan Diego High

Britain Covey | WR/Ret. | Los Angeles Rams | Utah and Timpview High

Braeden Daniels | OL | Miami Dolphins | Utah

Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Cleveland Browns | Utah

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Denver Broncos | Utah

Leki Fotu | DT | Las Vegas Raiders | Utah and Herriman High

Matt Gay | K | Washington Commanders | Utah and Orem High

Ja’Quinden Jackson | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah

Jaylon Johnson | CB | Chicago Bears | Utah

Dalton Kincaid | TE | Buffalo Bills | Utah

Sataoa Laumea | OG | Seattle Seahawks | Utah

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah

Caleb Lohner | TE | Denver Broncos | Utah

Zack Moss | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah

Connor O’Toole | LB | Seattle Seahawks | Utah

Tim Patrick | WR | Detroit Lions | Utah

Clark Phillips III | CB | Atlanta Falcons | Utah

Karene Reid | LB | Denver Broncos | Utah and Timpview High

Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans Saints | Utah and Deseret Hills High

Dorian Singer | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah

Junior Tafuna | DT | Houston Texans | Utah and Bingham High

Sione Vaki | RB | Detroit Lions | Utah

Zemaiah Vaughn | CB | Minnesota Vikings | Utah

Devaughn Vele | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) wears a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award sticker on his helmet during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Jerome Miron, Associated Press

Utah State Aggies

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Wyatt Bowles | OG | Los Angeles Rams | Utah State and Syracuse High

Jalen Davis | CB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah State

Jordan Love | QB | Green Bay Packers | Utah State

Jalen Royals | WR | Kansas City Chiefs | Utah State

Bobby Wagner | LB | Washington Commanders | Utah State

Jaylen Warren | RB | Pittsburgh Steelers | Utah State, Snow College and East High

Kyrese White | WR | Denver Broncos | Utah State, Utah and Roy High

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) runs on the field during game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. | Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Weber State Wildcats

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Taron Johnson | CB | Buffalo Bills | Weber State

Sua Opeta | OG | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Weber State and Stansbury High

Winston Reid | LB | Cleveland Browns | Weber State and Copper Hills High

Rashid Shaheed | WR/Ret. | New Orleans Saints | Weber State

Jonah Williams | DE | New Orleans Saints | Weber State

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) runs to the ball during a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore, MD. | Peter Joneleit, Associated Press

Southern Utah T’Birds

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Braxton Jones | OT | Chicago Bears | Southern Utah and Murray High

Miles Killebrew | S | Pittsburgh Steelers | Southern Utah

Tanner McLachlan | TE | Cincinnati Bengals | Southern Utah

Cincinnati Bengals' Quali Conley runs with the football during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Cincinnati. | Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)

Quali Conley | RB | Cincinnati Bengals | Utah Tech

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart speaks during a news conference after a practice, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. | Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

Other Utah ties

Name | Position | Team | Utah tie(s)