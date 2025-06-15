Right now, there are 83 players with Utah ties on active NFL rosters with NFL mandatory minicamps nearly wrapped up league-wide — there are five more taking place during the upcoming week, before all 32 teams won’t gather again in an official capacity until training camp

Of those 83, around 30 or more will be cut before the regular season begins.

Over the past five years, there have been an average of 51.2 players with Utah ties who make an initial 53-man active NFL roster ahead of the regular season.

Last year, that included 54 players who played at a Utah school at some point during their career who made an initial active roster.

Of those, how many could be in line to make a major impact for their team?

Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus gave at least one baseline to an answer for that question, as the news outlet made predictions on the starting lineup for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season.

There were 24 players with Utah ties that showed up on the list, and that didn’t account for special teams. Matt Gay, an Orem native who kicked for the University of Utah, is the only kicker on the Washington Commanders roster.

Count Gay as a starter, and that would be a projected 25 starters with Utah ties this season — or nearly half of the 51.2 average number of players with Utah ties who’ve made an initial regular-season roster in the past five years.

That list of projected starters from PFF includes seven who played at the University of Utah (eight if you count Gay), followed by BYU with six.

There’s also three who played at Utah State, two who played at Weber State, one at Southern Utah and 12 others who also played at Utah high schools.

There were five linebackers with Utah ties who made PFF’s projected starters list, while four wide receivers played at Utah schools.

Which Utah ties is PFF projecting will start for their respective teams this season?

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell jogs before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. The Bills won 48-42. | David Dermer, Associated Press

NFL teams listed in alphabetical order

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High

Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Van Noy, Edge, BYU

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Chicago Bears

Braxton Jones, LT, Southern Utah and Murray High

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Cincinnati Bengals

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, LT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High

Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

Detroit Lions

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah

Penei Sewell, RT, Desert Hills High

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Kansas City Chiefs

Kingsley Suamataia, LG, BYU and Orem High

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Corner Canyon High

Los Angeles Chargers

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High

New England Patriots

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High

New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State, Snow College and East High

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Tennessee Titans

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High

Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State