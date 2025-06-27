AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 basketball recruit who has committed to BYU, holds a sign with students at halftime during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

AJ Dybantsa has yet to play a minute of college basketball for BYU, but he’s already gracing the covers of magazines.

Dybantsa was featured on the cover of the July and August edition of Men’s Health.

Men’s Health selected Dybantsa as one of its top 25 athletes of the class of 2025.

The other 24 members of Men’s Health’s list are:

Tomo Allen, soccer

Keelon Russell, football

Thomas Heilman, swimming

Ryan McDonald, weightlifting

Gary Merrill, lacrosse

Ben Willwerth, tennis

Jonathan Yang, judo

Raylon Murry, rugby

Ethan Holliday, baseball

Adam Lakomy, gymnastics

Tommy Latham, track and field

Jin Kang, archery

Dane Libby, surfing

Ori Radwin, crew/rowing

Arian Canete, taekwondo

Brayden Williams, sprinter

Marek Turner, volleyball

Simon Lioznyanksy, fencing

Jack Murtagh, hockey

Ashlin Barry, cycling

Kihei Akina, golf

Marcus Blaze, wrestling

Kā’eo and Kūlani Subion, crossfit

Owen Bloch, esports

What AJ Dybantsa told Men’s Health

In his interview with Men’s Health, Dybantsa revealed that he spends 24 hours each week on his basketball workouts and training and that he often rewatches his workouts.

The cover story is less than 500 words, but Dybantsa gave a few insights into his basketball “grind.” He mentioned his workout with LeBron James and the athlete he wishes he could work out with.

“I’ve worked out with a lot of the top guys. I wish I had the chance to work out with Kobe (Bryant),” he said.

Dybantsa also shared what he considers his proudest on-court achievement to be thus far: his 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medals.

But as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Dybantsa will likely experience many achievements that could take that title later in his career, such as the national championship he told Men’s Health that he wants to win at BYU.

While the article is relatively short, the online edition also includes a nearly five-minute video where the five-star recruit walks viewers through one of his workouts.

In the video, Dybantsa talks about his workouts at BYU.

“I have started with my BYU workouts. It’s different from high school. It’s more intense — not necessarily higher weights but just more intense. It’s a more physical league, so you gotta get stronger, you gotta get faster, you gotta get bigger,“ he said.

What’s next for AJ Dybantsa?

Before Dybantsa takes the court for BYU, he has a chance to add to his trophy case this summer while playing for Team USA at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup. He was named to the roster last week, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The tournament starts Saturday and runs through July 6. Dybantsa and the United States’ first game against Australia tips off at 9:15 a.m. MDT and will be streamed on YouTube.