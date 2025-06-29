Utah Prep guard AJ Dybantsa (3) brings the ball up the court while guarded by Duncanville guard Chris Gooden jr. (11) during a high school boys basketball game as part of Lehi Holiday Hoopfest held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Another day, another impressive AJ Dybantsa performance in the FIBA under-19 World Cup.

In Sunday’s Team USA action, Dybantsa scored 16 points with four rebounds in a 108-77 victory over France in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The BYU freshman shot 5 of 6 from the floor, 5 of 8 from the free throw line and recorded a plus/minus of +12 across 20 minutes.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

In addition to Dybantsa’s efforts, Team USA was led by Mikel Brown Jr. and Koa Peat, who each scored 24 and 17 points, respectively.

Against Australia on Saturday, Dybantsa led Team USA with 18 points.

The U19 tournament offers Dybantsa the chance to win his third FIBA gold medal, having done so before at U16 and U17 events in the past.

Team USA will next play Cameroon next Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. MDT.

The U19 World Cup games can be streamed on FIBA’s official YouTube page.

AJ Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates and coaches

Mikel Brown Jr.: 5-star point guard at Louisville.

Caleb Holt: 5-star shooting guard in the class of 2026.

Daniel Jacobsen: 4-star center at Purdue.

Jasper Johnson: 4-star combo guard at Kentucky.

Morez Johnson Jr.: 4-star forward at Illinois.

Nikolas Khamenia: 5-star forward at Duke.

JJ Mandaquit: 4-star point guard at Washington (and Dybantsa’s former Utah Prep teammate).

Brandon McCoy Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026.

Koa Peat: 5-star forward at Arizona.

Jordan Smith Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026.

Tyran Stokes: 5-star forward and consensus top prospect in the class of 2026.

Tommy Lloyd: Head coach at Arizona.

Grant McCasland: Head coach at Texas Tech.

Micah Shrewsberry: Head coach at Notre Dame.