Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives the ball to the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Collin Sexton is reportedly on the move.

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Sexton and a future second-round pick in 2030 to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic.

The move seems to signal that the Jazz want to trade rotation-level veterans — Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson — this summer to clear out playing time for young guards and wings without doing what they did last season by sitting veterans for long stretches of the season.

In Nurkic, the Jazz are getting a 7-foot, 290-pound backup center for Walker Kessler who has been in the NBA since 2014. Nurkic, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, began last season with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline.

Nurkic has played for the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Suns and Hornets in his career and has career averages of 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Sexton has been with the Jazz since 2022, arriving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade alongside Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. Last season, Sexton averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Both Sexton and Nurkic will be in the final years of their contracts during the 2025-26 season and make nearly the same amount of money, with Sexton at just under $19 million and Nurkic at $19.4 million, according to Spotrac.

That the Jazz had to attach a draft pick to acquire a backup like Nurkic indicates that Sexton likely had little trade value around the league.