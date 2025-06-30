BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff talks with members of the media after the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields of the Student Athlete Building on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Attorneys representing BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the anonymous woman who filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery have filed a join motion to dismiss the case.

Both parties filed a joint motion Monday morning in Salt Lake City’s Third District Court to have the case dismissed “with prejudice and upon the merits of the Plaintiff’s complaint against the Defendant, with each party to bear his or its own attorney’s fees.”

The joint motion for dismissal was submitted to Judge Coral Sanchez by the plaintiff’s attorney, Terence L. Rooney, and Retzlaff’s attorney, Stephen R. Waldron.

The Deseret News reported Sunday that a source with direct knowledge of the situation expected the lawsuit to be “resolved” early this week, a resolution that will clear the way for Retzlaff to transfer to another major college football program as soon as Wednesday.

A case being dismissed with prejudice means that it can never be brought again.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Judge Sanchez had not signed the “proposed” order of dismissal, but sources indicated it was probably just a matter of time.

Sources confirmed Sunday that Retzlaff is facing a seven-game suspension from BYU for violating the school’s honor code and plans to transfer to play for another program. One source called the potential destination school “a big-time program, a program in the top 10” in the country.

On May 21, a woman referred to as Jane Doe A.G. filed the civil lawsuit against Retzlaff and accused him of raping, strangling and biting her in his Provo home the night of Nov. 22, 2023. The lawsuit sought more than $300,000 in damages for each of three causes of action “to be proven at trial.”

Friday, Retzlaff’s attorneys filed a response to the lawsuit in court and denied each and every allegation in the complaint. Retzlaff’s attorneys called the accusations “ridiculous and bizarre” and that the quarterback and the woman had consensual sex that night.