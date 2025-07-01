BYU Head Football Coach Kalani Sitake answers a few media questions at the BYU and Utah charity golf event at Hidden Valley Country Club in Sandy on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Shortly after news came out on May 21 that projected starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s future at BYU was in serious jeopardy, BYU football coaches spoke to their respective position groups privately and reiterated the need for the team to stick together, and for leaders to emerge.

The fear that sparked those behind-the-scenes chats came to fruition last weekend, as Retzlaff acknowledged to several teammates that he is transferring instead of submitting to a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s honor code.

“I just like the mindset of the team. I like that they are still hungry and they are showing a lot of humility with how they approach the game.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

At last week’s BYU Football Media Golf Classic, which sort of doubles as a football media day exclusively for BYU, head coach Kalani Sitake said that much-needed leadership continues to emerge. Several of those leaders will represent BYU at next week’s Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas: linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker, receiver Chase Roberts, running back LJ Martin and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa.

“Every team is different. Every team develops its own identity,” Sitake said. “Teams take after their leaders, and you are starting to see our leaders emerge.”

Sitake said the leaders aren’t necessarily guys who have been in the program for a long time.

For instance, Utah transfer Tanuvasa “was a leader from Day 1,” Sitake said, noting that the 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt junior from Mission Viejo, California, “only knows one way, and that is to be a leader.”

At the same event last week, Roberts said any of the three QBs now vying to be the starter — McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and even freshman Bear Bachmeier — have shown the ability to step up and be a leader.

“Chase Roberts has always been a leader for us, as well as Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker,” Sitake said. “All those guys have been leading the way. There are a lot of common things between this team and even last year’s team, and other teams we have had in the past.”

Sitake said some of those commonalities are complete buy-in, accountability to each other, and love for one another.

“Every team takes on its different identity. They start to formulate from the leaders and what the leaders expect and what they want from each other,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing how it takes shape and how it all works together. I have been really pleased with how the players are working together and the things I am seeing from them in the offseason conditioning.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill said that the entire group of linebackers — led by Kelly, Glasker and probable middle linebacker starter Siale Esera — are leading the way on that side of the ball.

“First, (coaches) Justin Ena and Chad Kauha’aha’a have done an awesome job with that group. They’ve added strength, weight, IQ. That group plays at a super high level. I think they’re one of the best linebacker units in the country. And I’ll keep promoting them that way and holding them accountable to play like that,” Hill said. “Glasker and Kelly were phenomenal last year. Siale Esera is one of our fastest and biggest guys.”

Hill said behind the probable starters are more “studs,” guys like UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother and Maika Kaufusi.

“Competition is what makes them great,” Hill said. “All the guys are pushing each other to be great. That’s leadership.”

After the Retzlaff news broke in late June, expectations dipped for BYU football this coming season. The Cougars are going from a highly experienced quarterback in Retzlaff to an inexperienced one, although Hillstead and Bourguet did see some action in their previous stops at Utah State and Western Michigan, respectively.

Last year, after having been picked to finish 13th in the 16-team Big 12, the Cougars used that apparent snub to motivate them to make a much higher finish. Coincidentally, there will be no Big 12 preseason poll this year, the league announced last week.

“I don’t know what we are going to be picked or ranked or whatever it is. I just know that we have a lot of work to do,” Sitake said. “We didn’t play at our best the entire year. I think we did in some spots.”

One of those “spots” was the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, when the Cougars walloped favored Colorado by 22 points.

“The bowl game might have been our best game, from my perspective. But it was the last one of the year. That is not really on the players. That is on me. I gotta get the guys playing at a high level, and do it from Week 1,” Sitake said. “I just like the mindset of the team. I like that they are still hungry and they are showing a lot of humility with how they approach the game, and I can’t control what everybody else thinks about us. All I know is we have a lot to prove and we are looking forward to getting that done this year.”

Keeping the coaching staff intact was big

A year after Sitake shook up his coaching staff a bit and replaced offensive line coach Darrell Funk with TJ Woods and tights end coach Steve Clark with Kevin Gilbride, he kept the staff intact in 2025. Funk landed at Indiana State and Clark landed at Utah Tech.

He said the continuity should pay dividends this fall.

“That continuity is key in recruiting. It is key in everything that we do. It just shows that the coaches want to be here and that we are doing everything we can on an administrative side to take care of them,” Sitake said. “I think being in the Big 12 helps, and having more resources helps. So I am really excited that we have the staff that we have.”

Sitake said coaching at the Power Four level is far from a one-man show. It takes dozens and dozens of people, many of whom work behind the scenes.

“I have just been really impressed with all of them. All of the coaches are doing a great job and then you look at the additional help that we are getting from analysts and consultants and support staff, and it is impressive,” he said. “Everybody is doing it together, and I have been really pleased with how it is all coming together.”

Sitake said he is “looking forward” to adding even more staffers “in due time” as new athletic director Brian Santiago gets settled into the position and has time to analyze where more personnel is needed the most.