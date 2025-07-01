The Utah Mammoth have signed left-shot defenseman Scott Perunovich to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $400,000 in the AHL.
It’s a risk-free depth signing. He likely won’t start the season in the NHL, but if the Mammoth run into injuries the way they did last year, Perunovich is a capable option.
He spent most of last season watching from the New York Islanders’ press box, playing just 11 games. He didn’t see any AHL action. He was previously a member of the St. Louis Blues — and was drafted by a management team that included Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong.
Perunovich’s career high in games played is 54, which he established in 2023-24. In 108 career NHL games, he has two goals, 32 points and 30 penalty minutes.
Other Utah Mammoth news
- Brandon Tanev signed to a 3-year deal.
- Kailer Yamamoto re-signed (one-year, two-way, league-minimum deal).
- Nick Bjugstad left to the St. Louis Blues via free agency.