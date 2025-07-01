New York Islanders' Scott Perunovich plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP
By Brogan Houston
Brogan Houston covers the Utah Mammoth and trending news for the Deseret News.

The Utah Mammoth have signed left-shot defenseman Scott Perunovich to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $400,000 in the AHL.

It’s a risk-free depth signing. He likely won’t start the season in the NHL, but if the Mammoth run into injuries the way they did last year, Perunovich is a capable option.

He spent most of last season watching from the New York Islanders’ press box, playing just 11 games. He didn’t see any AHL action. He was previously a member of the St. Louis Blues — and was drafted by a management team that included Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong.

Perunovich’s career high in games played is 54, which he established in 2023-24. In 108 career NHL games, he has two goals, 32 points and 30 penalty minutes.

