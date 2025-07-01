Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev argues with an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Chicago.

The Utah Mammoth have reportedly signed winger Brandon Tanev to a three-year deal worth $2.5 million annually.

Tanev, 33, is a veteran forward who split last season between the Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets after being traded at the deadline for a second-round pick.

His new salary is $1 million less than his previous deal.

Tanev is perhaps best known among casual hockey fans for his unique headshots at the start of each season. He’s a character guy who will bring just as much off the ice as he brings on it.

In 79 games last season, Tanev scored 10 goals and 22 points. He’s the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev.

