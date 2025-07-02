AJ Dybantsa and company took to the Marriott Center Annex last week for the beginning of spring practice.

Team USA is on a roll.

AJ Dybantsa and his teammates have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup, doing so thanks to a 140-67 victory over Jordan on Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Team USA broke a number of all-time U19 World Cup records, including most points (140), made field goals (59) and steals (31) in a single game.

Dybantsa saw his least action of the tournament against Jordan, playing only 12 minutes and scoring seven points with four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

Dybantsa’s teammate Tyran Stokes led the charge with the first triple-double in Team USA U19 history, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The U19 tournament offers Dybantsa the chance to win his third FIBA gold medal, having done so before at U16 and U17 events in the past.

In four contests of tournament play, Dybantsa has averaged 14.3 points on 51.6% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Team USA will face Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday.

AJ Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates and coaches