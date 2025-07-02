Team USA is on a roll.
AJ Dybantsa and his teammates have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup, doing so thanks to a 140-67 victory over Jordan on Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Team USA broke a number of all-time U19 World Cup records, including most points (140), made field goals (59) and steals (31) in a single game.
Dybantsa saw his least action of the tournament against Jordan, playing only 12 minutes and scoring seven points with four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Dybantsa’s teammate Tyran Stokes led the charge with the first triple-double in Team USA U19 history, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
The U19 tournament offers Dybantsa the chance to win his third FIBA gold medal, having done so before at U16 and U17 events in the past.
In four contests of tournament play, Dybantsa has averaged 14.3 points on 51.6% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Team USA will face Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday.
AJ Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates and coaches
- Mikel Brown Jr.: 5-star point guard at Louisville
- Caleb Holt: 5-star shooting guard in the class of 2026
- Daniel Jacobsen: 4-star center at Purdue
- Jasper Johnson: 4-star combo guard at Kentucky
- Morez Johnson Jr.: 4-star forward at Illinois
- Nikolas Khamenia: 5-star forward at Duke
- JJ Mandaquit: 4-star point guard at Washington (and Dybantsa’s former Utah Prep teammate)
- Brandon McCoy Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026
- Koa Peat: 5-star forward at Arizona
- Jordan Smith Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026
- Tyran Stokes: 5-star forward and consensus top prospect in the class of 2026
- Tommy Lloyd: Head coach at Arizona
- Grant McCasland: Head coach at Texas Tech
- Micah Shrewsberry: Head coach at Notre Dame