Newly-named Brigham Young University Director of Athletics Brian Santiago speaks as he’s joined by BYU President C. Shane Reese during a press conference announcing Santiago’s hiring for the position held at the BYU Broadcast Building on the university’s campus in Provo on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

July 1 marked the first day of a new NCAA athletic year, which carries some major significance for BYU.

With BYU now officially within its third year of Big 12 membership, the school will now receive a full share of revenue from the conference.

The Big 12 distributed $558 million to its member institutions for the 2024-25 academic year, with BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston each receiving around $19 million.

Thus, the other 12 schools in the conference — including Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — received more than $40 million each.

BYU received a limited revenue share from the Big 12 in each of the past two seasons because it was an independent program prior to entering the conference.

BYU — along with Cincinnati, UCF and Houston — accepted a lower initial revenue share in order to make the jump to Power status by joining the Big 12, which promised the schools they would eventually receive a full share of revenue.

Because Utah and the other former Pac-12 schools entered the Big 12 from another Power league, the Big 12 had to offer them each school immediate full shares in order to entice them to join the conference.

But BYU is no longer on uneven ground when it comes to Big 12 revenue sharing, and will now receive an equal portion of at least $31.7 million from the conference for this coming season.

The timing for BYU’s full-share membership is convenient, as the recent House settlement now allows for college programs to pay student-athletes directly.

“We’re going to invest in all of our sports. We’re going to spread it out because we want all of our student-athletes to feel the impact of this and give them an opportunity to chase their dreams and do it at a place that they love, that aligns with where they want to be,” BYU athletic director Brian Santiago said in June.