Timpview wide receiver Jaron Pula (5) completes a catch while guarded by Skyridge defensive back Jaxon Burt (7) during a game held at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

The Utah Utes picked up two major pieces in their 2026 class today as twins Jaron and Kennan Pula committed to Kyle Whittingham’s team.

Previously pledged to UCLA, the Pula twins decommitted from the Bruins on June 26. The wide receiver duo had a number of offers, including ones from Alabama, BYU, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

But the Pula twins eventually decided to stay home in Utah.

Jaron — 6-foot-3, 185 pounds — becomes the highest-rated commit in Utah’s 2026 class, and the school’s first consensus four-star prospect of this recruiting cycle.

The 247Sports composite system, which takes into account ratings by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN, tabs Jaron as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Utah and the No. 61 receiver nationally. 247Sports itself ranks Jaron as No. 5 in the state of Utah and the No. 35 receiver in the country.

Last season for Timpview, Jaron had 77 receptions for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the Deseret News 2024 5A All-State first team.

Kennan — 6-foot-2, 195 pounds — is rated as a three-star by the 247Sports composite system, which ranks him as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Utah and the No. 68 receiver nationally.

Last year for Timpview, Kennan had 16 receptions for 332 yards and a touchdown, and on the defensive side of the ball, notched 47 tackles and had four interceptions, including a pick-six. He was named to the Deseret News 2024 5A All-State second team as a safety.

The Pula twins will play at Lone Peak for their final season of high school football.

With 247Sports composite scores of 0.8926 (Jaron) and 0.8892 (Kennan), the Pula twins become the two highest-rated commits in Utah’s 2026 class.

The duo becomes the second and third wide receivers to commit to Utah in 2026, joining Perrion Williams.