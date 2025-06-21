Utah Utes wide receivers coach Micah Simon yells to a referee during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

There’s never a dull moment in college football recruiting.

That was the case on Saturday night, as three-star wide receiver Perrion Williams pledged his commitment to the University of Utah during his official visit to Salt Lake City.

Utah was one of two Power Four teams to extend an offer offer to the 6-foot, 163-pound wide receiver from Archbishop Riordan High in San Francisco — with the other offer being from Minnesota.

Last season at Saint Francis High, Williams tallied 757 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Williams is the eighth player to commit to Utah in the 2026 class, and the first wide receiver. He joins quarterback Michael Johnson, three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star running back LaMarcus Bell, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., three-star cornerback Major Hinchen, three-star safety Carter Stewart and tight end Bear Fisher.