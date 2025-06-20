Freddie Whittingham, the Utes Tight End Coach, stands on the field while a playing is under review during a game against the San Diego State Aztecs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Utes won 35-7.

As Utah begins another official visit recruiting weekend, including hosting five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo , it secured a commitment from a three-star tight end in the 2026 class.

On Friday afternoon, Bear Fisher announced his pledge to Utah, giving the Utes their seventh commitment this recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Fisher, from Queen Creek High in Arizona, had offers from Arizona, Cal, Iowa State, BYU, North Carolina and Utah State, among others.

Fisher, who is ranked as the No. 115 tight end in the nation by 247Sports, is the first tight end to commit to Utah in the 2026 class, and the third commitment on the offensive side of the ball.

Fisher joins quarterback Michael Johnson, three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star running back LaMarcus Bell, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., three-star cornerback Major Hinchen and three-star safety Carter Stewart in Utah’s 2026 class.