Utah coach Kyle Whittingham during Utah Utes spring football practice at Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

It’s a double commitment day for the University of Utah.

Three-star quarterback Michael Johnson started off the day with his pledge to the Utes, giving them a key piece of the 2026 puzzle, then three-star running back LaMarcus Bell followed with his commitment shortly after.

Bell was originally committed to Oregon State, and after decommitting from the Beavers, held offers from BYU, Cal and Arizona, among others.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back is rated the No. 63 running back in the nation according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. At Lake Oswego High in Oregon last season, he rushed for 1,538 yards and 25 touchdowns, with eight games of 100 yards or more.

Along with football, Bell also competes in wrestling and track, where he posted a time of 10.98 in the 100-meter dash.

Bell is the first running back to commit to Utah in the 2026 class, and the second overall commit on the offensive side of the ball.

The Oregon product is the fifth commit in this class, joining Johnson, three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. and three-star cornerback Major Hinchen.