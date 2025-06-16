Utah’s Morgan Scalley watches the action in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

It’s been a productive past couple of weeks for Utah on the recruiting trail, and it continued Monday, when the Utes added another defensive player to their 2026 class.

Three-star Texas safety Carter Stewart committed to Utah, becoming the fourth commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety, who also runs track, notched 21 tackles and six pass deflections last year for Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

Ranked the No. 122 safety in the nation by the 247Sports composite system, Stewart had offers from Arizona State, Baylor, SMU, Michigan State and Oklahoma, among others.

Stewart is the first safety to commit to the Utes in the 2026 class.

Overall, Stewart is the sixth commit in the 2026 class for the Utes, joining quarterback Michael Johnson, three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star running back LaMarcus Bell, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. and three-star cornerback Major Hinchen.