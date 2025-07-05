Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) puts up a shot while driving to the basket during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Brandon Judd
By Brandon Judd

Four months ago, Lawson Lovering played his final game at the Huntsman Center in a Utah Runnin’ Utes uniform.

On Saturday, Lovering returned to the Runnin’ Utes’ floor, this time in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

Lovering suited up for the Grizzlies’ summer league team in their 92-80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the opening day of summer league action.

The Huntsman Center is playing host to the Salt Lake City Summer League, and that allowed Lovering to play at the arena he’s called home the past two seasons.

Lovering ended up playing nearly 11 minutes Saturday and finished with two points (on his only shot attempt), three rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Former Utah star Branden Carlson, who won an NBA championship with the Thunder in his rookie pro season, is on Oklahoma City’s Summer League team but he did not play in Saturday’s matchup.

In total, there are 12 Utah college ties playing in this year’s summer league action, according to Hoops Hype.

Utah college ties playing in the 2025 NBA Summer League

Player, Position, Utah tie(s) — NBA Summer League team

  • Deivon Smith, G, Utah — Atlanta Hawks (Vegas Summer League)
  • Max Shulga, G, Utah State — Boston Celtics (Vegas Summer League)
  • Egor Dëmin, G, BYU — Brooklyn Nets (Vegas Summer League)
  • Jaxson Robinson, G, BYU — Cleveland Cavaliers (Vegas Summer League)
  • Gabe Madsen, G, Utah — Golden State Warriors (California Classic, Vegas Summer League)
  • Great Osobor, F, Utah State — Houston Rockets (Vegas Summer League)
  • Steven Ashworth, G, Utah State and Lone Peak High — Indiana Pacers (Vegas Summer League)
  • Lawson Lovering, C, Utah — Memphis Grizzlies (Salt Lake City Summer League, Vegas Summer League)
  • Pelle Larsson, F, Utah — Miami Heat (California Classic, Vegas Summer League)
  • Blaise Threatt, G, Weber State — Milwaukee Bucks (Vegas Summer League)
  • Branden Carlson, C, Utah and Bingham High — Oklahoma City Thunder (Salt Lake City Summer League, Vegas Summer League)
  • Lazar Stefanovic, G, Utah — Orlando Magic (Vegas Summer League)
