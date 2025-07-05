Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) puts up a shot while driving to the basket during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72.

Four months ago, Lawson Lovering played his final game at the Huntsman Center in a Utah Runnin’ Utes uniform.

On Saturday, Lovering returned to the Runnin’ Utes’ floor, this time in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

Lovering suited up for the Grizzlies’ summer league team in their 92-80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the opening day of summer league action.

The Huntsman Center is playing host to the Salt Lake City Summer League, and that allowed Lovering to play at the arena he’s called home the past two seasons.

Lovering ended up playing nearly 11 minutes Saturday and finished with two points (on his only shot attempt), three rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Former Utah star Branden Carlson, who won an NBA championship with the Thunder in his rookie pro season, is on Oklahoma City’s Summer League team but he did not play in Saturday’s matchup.

In total, there are 12 Utah college ties playing in this year’s summer league action, according to Hoops Hype.

Utah college ties playing in the 2025 NBA Summer League

Player, Position, Utah tie(s) — NBA Summer League team