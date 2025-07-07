Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) as the Jazz and Thunder play in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The Utah Jazz are trading John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a Clippers’ 2027 second-round pick as part of a three-team deal with the Miami Heat, according to league sources.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

The Jazz had been trying to shed veterans from the roster in order to open up playing time for the younger players and Collins was the final veteran on an expiring deal that the Jazz were actively trying to move after having already bought out Jordan Clarkson and traded Collin Sexton.

Lauri Markkanen is now the Jazz’s only veteran holdover from the previous team.

The Jazz will create a trade exception worth upwards of $26 million as a part of the deal — which the team can use within the next calendar year to trade for other players.

