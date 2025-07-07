Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts as the Utah Jazz are losing to the Detroit Pistons in an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Early Monday morning, news broke that the Utah Jazz had agreed to trade forward John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers, as part of a three-team trade that also included the Miami Heat.

In return, as reported by The Deseret News’ Sarah Todd, the Jazz will receive Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a Clippers’ 2027 second-round pick.

Love isn’t expected to stick around either, with the Stein Line’s Jake Fischer noting on X, “Kevin Love is certainly a buyout candidate in Utah.”

Combined with the trade of Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkić and the buyout of Jordan Clarkson’s contract (he has since signed with the New York Knicks), the Jazz have offloaded three of their more notable veteran players from last season.

Because of that, according the latest projections, the Jazz are favored to be the worst team in the NBA — again.

Most projections have the Jazz winning around 18 games next season, the lowest estimated win total for a team in the NBA since the Philadelphia 76ers were projected to win only 15 games in the 2014-15 season.

By way of comparison, this past season the Jazz won 17 games and finished a game worse than the Washington Wizards in the standings.

Being the worst team in the league again won’t be without its benefits for Utah, even though another losing season could be difficult for many fans to stomach.

The Oklahoma City Thunder own the rights to the Jazz’s 2026 first round pick, unless it falls in the top eight. With the worst record in the league next season, the Jazz would be guaranteed to keep their pick because the lowest Utah could fall in the draft would be No. 5, like what happened this year when Utah landed Ace Bailey.

Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The 2026 draft class is expected to be replete with potential stars. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa, Duke foward Cameron Boozer, Tennessee forward Nate Ament have all been talked about as future superstars, the three of Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer especially.