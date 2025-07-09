Former Utah Jazz head coach and president Frank Layden is announced as members of the 1997 Western Conference champion team are introduced at halftime in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

The Utah community turned to social media on Wednesday to share their condolences and memories after news broke that Frank Layden, a long-time basketball icon in the state, died at the age of 93.

Layden, who coached the Utah Jazz in the 1980s and also served as the team’s general manager for over a decade, was a pillar in the Utah sports community and was known for his infectious, fun-loving personality.

Here’s a sampling of what fans, Utahns and local sports personalities had to say about Layden on social media.