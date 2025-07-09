The Utah community turned to social media on Wednesday to share their condolences and memories after news broke that Frank Layden, a long-time basketball icon in the state, died at the age of 93.
Layden, who coached the Utah Jazz in the 1980s and also served as the team’s general manager for over a decade, was a pillar in the Utah sports community and was known for his infectious, fun-loving personality.
Here’s a sampling of what fans, Utahns and local sports personalities had to say about Layden on social media.
Integral in getting the team to Utah,— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 10, 2025
Coach of the Year,
Executive of the Year,
Giant in the community,
And a pivotal figure in Utah sports history.
There was no one like Coach Layden 💜 pic.twitter.com/H1Cn1KHkqu
The Miller Family Honors the Life and Legacy of Frank Layden.— The Larry H. Miller Company (@theLHMcompany) July 9, 2025
We are sad to hear the news of Frank Layden’s passing. Frank was not only a foundational part of the Utah Jazz, he was a pillar in our community. We will continue to celebrate his passion and energy that helped build… pic.twitter.com/31hCyVdFbs
So sad to learn of the passing of my good friend, the legend, Frank Layden . A great coach, a better man. He did so much for the community. RIP coach. pic.twitter.com/CRMA4Y9MFo— Wesley Ruff (@wesleyabc4) July 9, 2025
A Legend, who always made me smile🙏🏻#RIP Coach Layden https://t.co/sAhZR3mPN9— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) July 9, 2025
There will be much written and said about Frank Layden in the coming days, and all of it’s deserved. His contribution to the community went well beyond sports.— Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 9, 2025
I once heard him say that patriotism includes “going to check on your neighbors“ and that has always stuck with me.
The inimitable Frank Kayden once agreed to address a journalism class I was teaching at the University of Utah. I asked if he could speak for 15-30 minutes. He arrived and spoke for two hours. He had them spellbound. Twice later he asked in his gravelly voice...— Brad Rock (@therockmonster) July 9, 2025
... are you still teaching your class?— Brad Rock (@therockmonster) July 9, 2025
"Yes."
"Mark me down, " he would say.
He spoke two other times to classes of mine, two hours each.
He spoke of the responsibility of voting, making others better, Jackie Robinson, the privileges of being Americans and attending college.
I am devastated to hear the news of Frank’s passing. I am so grateful to have been able to call him a friend, although he truly was a friend to anyone and everyone. He was an amazing person and coach. The Utah Jazz would not exist if it wasn’t for Frank Layden. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/KyOJEkBtMO— Utah Jazz History (@utahjazzhistory) July 9, 2025
Frank Layden’s legacy will live on throughout the entire state of Utah. He was a dedicated Salt Lake Bees fan and often sang the 7th inning stretch. We cherish our memories with him and know his impact on Utah sports will be felt for generations. pic.twitter.com/9XRW2cz1vT— MillerSportsEntertainment (@MillerSportsEnt) July 9, 2025
very sad to hear about frank layden, but what a life. at 93 he was still razor sharp—on top of everything, knew everyone, made me snort laugh multiple times, and in general was just a force for good in his time. was one of the real treats of this gig to get to meet him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LtCVi1hAD9— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) July 9, 2025
RIP to Coach Frank Layden, who is one of the true icons, not only in Jazz history, or NBA history, but in the state of Utah. He is one of the nicest human beings I have ever come across, and someone I always looked forward to speaking with. God bless, to one of the best ever ❤️❤️— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 9, 2025
Such an incredibly sad day.— Steve Luhm (@sluhm) July 9, 2025
Frank Layden was one of the finest people I ever met. His positive influence on thousands of people as a teacher/coach/NBA executive for seven decades is incalculable. There are people in life that you are lucky to know. Frank is on my list. RIP.
Larger than life.— SLC Puck! (@slcpuck) July 9, 2025
Utah’s sports story can’t be told without a very long chapter on Frank Layden, which would be filled with belly laughs and words of wisdom.
Take Me Out To The Ballgame will never be the same.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/8D3kQSqzvw
Frank Layden is a Jazz legend and was truly a joy to be around. I got to work closely with him during my senior year of high school when I interned at KJZZ, and then was around him throughout the 17 years I covered the Jazz at various sports radio stations. He was funny,…— Jason Shepherd (@jsnshep) July 9, 2025
RIP Coach Frank Layden (1932-2025) Former Jazz Head Coach, husband, father, baseball fan, jokester, storyteller and all-around great guy. pic.twitter.com/H5n3xeJlIZ— Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) July 9, 2025
A sad day. Frank Layden has passed away….@ utahjazz I hope JazzNation remembers him as a man that helped save the Jazz with humor and grace before Larry’s financial wizardry gave the franchise the solid base it stands on today. A beautiful human being!— Craig Bolerjack (@BuckleUpBoler) July 9, 2025
God Bless you Frank !
Devastated to hear Coach Frank Layden passed away. One of One.— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 9, 2025
Just a true original with a heart and sense of humor of gold. So grateful we got to visit frequently over the last few years. HE WAS THE BEST and I told him that every time I saw him. 💜 @utahjazz and #JazzNation are…
Frank Layden wasn't just a #UtahJazz legend, he is a basketball and #NBA legend. He was always so charismatic and had a quick whit as sharp as a knife. He is the first face on the basketball Mt Rushmore in Utah.#RIPFrankLayden #TakeNote @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/OzUvDawPc4— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 9, 2025
When I worked for ESPN 700, I would call Frank to have him on the show. What usually is a quick 30 second call, always turned into 15-30 minute conversations about life.— Braden “Brady” Clark (@BradenTClark) July 9, 2025
He was a genuine person who made me feel like I mattered.
I'm grateful for those conversations.#FrankLayden https://t.co/z1e6Hgr35e
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on the passing of Frank Layden pic.twitter.com/P2mCeTaUfP— Mayor Jenny Wilson (@SLCoMayor) July 10, 2025