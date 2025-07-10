United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) controls the ball while under pressure from Guatemala midfielder Jonathan Franco (22) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis.

It’s all gas, no brakes for Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna.

Luna recently became the talk of the American soccer world as he led the United States through the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Just four days after the U.S.’s loss in the final, Luna was sitting in Real Salt Lake’s training facility in Herriman, Utah, speaking with media about his Gold Cup campaign and return to Real Salt Lake.

“I feel good after this tournament, and now I’m coming right back into club and ready to perform for RSL, keep my foot on the gas because I’m feeling good,” he said.

Real Salt Lake and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Diego Luna answers a question from a member of the media during a press conference at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

At the Gold Cup, Luna started four of the U.S.’s six matches, tallying three goals — his first-ever national team goals — and two assists.

“To represent your country at an international level is a feeling that you can’t really put into words,” he said.

Two of his goals came within the first 15 minutes of the U.S.’s semifinal against Guatemala. His performance earned him Man of the Match honors.

Luna admitted Thursday that that game was the happiest he’d ever been on the soccer field.

“I think that Guatemala game was pretty exciting. I think it was the biggest game that I played at that time,” he said.

Will Diego Luna make the 2026 World Cup roster?

While the Gold Cup showcased Luna’s scoring ability, the tournament also served as a teaching moment for Luna, he said.

“It really showed me that I can perform at these high levels. But at the same time,” he said, “there are other players out there that are doing things well that I need to match, that I need to become better at and different areas of the game that I think I can still learn.”

Mexico forward Alexis Vega, left, has his attack broken up by United States midfielder Diego Luna, right, in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. | Ashley Landis Associated Press

Luna could have the opportunity to shine for the U.S. on an even bigger stage than the Gold Cup with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 11 months away.

“I think this is the year to give it all, right?” he said. “I think this is the year to make sure I’m at my best and then see what happens from there.”

Luna called club playing time “one of the biggest” factors in the decision, regardless if it’s in the MLS or Europe, where there have been rumors about Luna transferring.

“I think if it isn’t obvious enough to see that this past Gold Cup team had many guys from the MLS, and we did extremely well — made it to the final — and I think that goes to show that it doesn’t matter the league you’re playing in. It’s just about playing and performing at where you’re at," he said.

Diego Luna returns to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Diego Luna answers a question from a member of the media during a press conference at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The emotions of the Gold Cup have already faded for Luna as his attention has returned to the remainder of Real Salt Lake’s season.

“I’m really focused here and now for the game on Saturday. That’s kind of how it is, quick turnaround and yeah, ready to go,” he said.

Luna expressed his excitement to play in front of his home fans again, noting that he felt their support while at the Gold Cup.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s something that I have been thinking about a lot throughout this camp is that I can’t wait to get back and put on the RSL jersey and in front of the fans that have been amazing support while I was gone.”

He specifically mentioned a video Real Salt Lake posted on social media of fans wishing him good luck ahead of the final.

“It kind of made me tear up, and I’m excited to come back and play there and score goals in front of our fans because without them, without RSL, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now. So, I’m extremely grateful and I’m excited.”

Up next for Luna and Real Salt Lake is Saturday’s home match against the Houston Dynamo.