Between now and next June, there will be plenty of speculation on where BYU freshman wing AJ Dybantsa will be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Cougars’ highest-rated recruit of all-time is expected to be a part of a draft class led by himself, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and Duke forward Cameron Boozer.

Could Dybantsa end up joining former BYU guard Egor Demin at the next level after they missed each other by a year in Provo?

A couple of recent 2026 NBA mock drafts projected it could happen.

Denim was the No. 8 overall selection in this year’s draft, going to the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, many have the Nets being one of the teams near the top of the draft in 2026.

Another popular sentiment is that Dybantsa could end up with the Utah Jazz after Utah goes through another anticipated rebuilding season.

Here’s a look at several recent mock drafts taking a look ahead at the 2026 class.

Where is AJ Dybantsa being projected in 2026 NBA mock drafts?

CBS Sports, Kyle Boone

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 3 overall to Brooklyn Nets

Boone wrote: “The idea of Dybantsa as a built-in-a-lab, 6-foot-9 scoring wing — the archetype NBA teams so covet building around — puts him firmly in the mix to go No. 1. I prefer Peterson and Boozer to him right now because he has stretches of inconsistency smattered in with the flashes of star power, but he has the overall talent and potential to become the biggest star of this class. How he fits at BYU this season in a situation likely to be built around his strengths will be among the more interesting storylines this season."

Sportscasting.com, Ben Pfeifer

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 3 overall to Brooklyn Nets

Pfeifer wrote: “Brooklyn stacked up on ball-handling and passing in the 2025 draft, presumably intending to plop in a primary scoring option in 2026. Dybantsa’s all-time athleticism and shotmaking blend on the wing make him an easy bet to develop into a dominant NBA scorer with enough passing and defensive flashes to project him as an eventual franchise-changing star."

ESPN, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 2 overall to Utah Jazz

Givony wrote: “Dybantsa has filled up the stat sheet everywhere he has played, but he didn’t have a great season last year at Utah Prep.

“He looked better at the USA Basketball U19 World Cup in June, where he played more efficiently and dominated both ends. Every NBA team is searching for 6-9 wings in Dybantsa’s mold who can score from anywhere, pass on the move and defend multiple positions.“

NBA Draft Room

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 2 overall to Utah Jazz

NBA Draft Room wrote: “AJ falls one spot after being at the top of this list for over two years. He’s still an elite talent, a scoring and foul-drawing machine, but the competition at the top of this class is elite and Peterson gets the nod here. AJ is going to have some monster games at BYU but he’s also going to have to show a more consistent jumper and rely less on overpowering opponents.”

Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 2 overall to Washington Wizards

Wasserman wrote: “Dybantsa blends athleticism with fluidity and body control, creating offense with a combination of burst, handle and tough shot-making that few high school prospects can match. He is wired to score at all three levels, and he’s comfortable pulling up off the dribble, attacking closeouts or finishing above the rim in transition.

“While his playmaking and defensive consistency are still developing, Dybantsa’s flashes of vision and on-ball activity hint at two-way upside.”

The Athletic, Sam Vecenie

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 3 overall (no team designated)

Vecenie wrote: “Dybantsa probably has the highest ceiling in the class if everything goes right. He’s a big-time shot maker who can get to his midrange jumper seemingly at will. He can get there from mid-post sets, out of ball screens, or in isolation. He is a mismatch nightmare waiting to happen, as he can shoot over the top of guards or merely just blow by bigs. Defensively, there are moments when you can see the upside, when he covers ground all over the court and is switchable onto the toughest opposing players. I have seen Dybantsa disappear too often, and I’d like to see him fully engage this year at BYU consistently. But when he’s at his best, his upside is better than anyone else as the kind of apex wing that every team wants.”

Hoops HQ

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 3 overall (no team designated)

Hoops HQ wrote: “Dybantsa figures to be No. 1 on plenty of scouts’ boards heading into the season. He has incredible positional size, athleticism and shotmaking skill, a combination that’s going to draw comparisons to previous stars such as Tracy McGrady and Paul George. As long as he can avoid questions about his shot selection, Dybantsa should be in the No. 1 overall discussion from Day 1 until June 2026."

Hoops Hype, Cyro Asseo de Choch

Dybantsa’s projection: No. 2 overall (no team designated)

Asseo de Choch wrote: “Dybantsa has crazy defensive skills, hops like you wouldn’t believe, and can play both the three and four positions. Dybantsa is a block-hunter and loves to create turnovers, plus he speeds up the court for some highlight finishes. He has decent handles to keep defenders on their toes, but still needs to work on his half-court game a bit. Dybantsa has all the tools, prototypical size and athleticism to be an All-NBA caliber two-way franchise cornerstone.”