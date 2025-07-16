BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) takes a shot while guarded by Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Joe Bamisile (22) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The next stage of Trevin Knell’s basketball career is set.

BYU’s “shot doctor” will be joining USA Basketball’s Team DC for the FIBA 3x3 Men’s Pro Tour, the organization announced Wednesday.

In his five seasons with the Cougars, Knell scored 1,099 total points — averaging 7.3 per game — and shot 39.8% from 3-point range as one of the most prolific shooters in program history.

Knell isn’t the first former BYU talent to enter the world of 3x3 basketball. Cougars legend Jimmer Fredette famously starred for Team USA, earning 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year honors in 2023 and reaching the Summer Olympics in 2024. He currently serves as managing director for Team USA’s Men’s 3x3 National Team.

Team DC is one of several 3x3 squads that USA Basketball fields to compete in various tournaments across the world, with Fredette having been part of Team Miami during his 3x3 playing days.

Among Knell’s Team DC teammates is Frank Jackson, the former Lone Peak High standout who earned Deseret News Mr. Basketball honors in 2016, went one-and-done at Duke and played parts of five seasons in the NBA.

Knell and Team DC will begin their Pro Tour Saturday at the Pristina Challenger in Pristina, Kosovo, first taking on Mataro (Spain) before facing Gargzdai (Lithuania).

The format for 3x3 basketball is unique. Matches are played on half of a typical basketball court with a 12-second shot clock and scoring by 1s and 2s. The winner is the first team to get to 21 points — or whoever is leading after 10 minutes.