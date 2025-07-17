Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) and Utah Hockey Club left wing Michael Carcone (53) both battle for the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

During his Utah Hockey Club exit interview in April, Michael Carcone stated that he wasn’t happy with his role last season and that he wouldn’t likely be back. Precisely three months later, in a press conference on Thursday to discuss his one-year, league-minimum deal, he scaled back his previous comments.

“I just want to make it clear that I obviously want to come back to Utah and that’s not what I meant by what I said,” he stated. “I think that day, I was just speaking out of frustration.”

“Obviously, the season didn’t go the way I felt it should individually,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, André Tourigny gave me my chance in the NHL and I love the group of guys we have, so I’m just super excited to be back and looking forward to moving forward with the group.”

After scoring 21 goals in the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes, a healthy UHC forward group pushed him into the press box for nearly half the season, and fourth-line minutes in the bulk of the games he did play. His production decreased to just seven goals and 19 points.

Things have never been easy for Carcone. As an undrafted, undersized guy, he had to earn everything he’s ever gotten. After bouncing around the AHL the first handful of seasons of his pro career, he carved out a primary role with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2020-21.

In 2022-23, he won the AHL scoring title, was named a first-team all-star and even captured gold with Team Canada at the World Championship, where he scored six points in 10 games.

This season, he wants to get back to the 20-goal plateau, but he also realizes there’s more he can do to help his team win.

“Definitely coming in openminded and just trying to be a good teammate and the best player I can be for this team,” he said of his outlook for 2025-26.

Although he’s only 5-foot-9, Carcone plays with a physical edge — the type that can’t be taught. He’s a high-energy guy, which becomes a valuable trait in the dog days of the season.

What does Michael Carcone think of Utah?

Whether Carcone and his family liked living in Utah was never in question.

“It’s a super family-oriented state,” he said. “Obviously, having two young kids, to grow up in that environment, it’s super important for myself and my wife.”

He also mentioned the mountains and the scenery as positive factors.

As far as the organization goes, he’s pleased with what he’s seen so far, as well as everything that is to come — and he’s not alone in that regard.

“At our gym in particular (Gary Roberts’ gym in Ontario), you see the Connor McDavids, Leon Draisaitls, the Steven Stamkos talking about the new facilities," he said. “They’ve heard about it. They’re excited for it and they’re not even part of the organization. Obviously, it’s awesome for us and it’s just going to give us that little bit more of an advantage going into the season.”

And, of course, he loves the new “Utah Mammoth” branding.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s good to see it, finally, on the equipment and on all the apparel and all that stuff.”

He said everywhere he goes, people ask him what he thinks — and even before he’d re-signed, his answers were always positive.

