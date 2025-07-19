Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson looks to pass during a game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Editor’s note: Fifth in a series previewing each team in the Big 12 in 2025.

Since Chris Klieman took over for legendary head coach Bill Snyder in 2019, the Kansas State Wildcats have been a barometer of consistency.

Aside from one 5-7 mark in the 2020 pandemic season, Klieman has delivered at least eight wins in his six years at the helm, including a 10-4 season in 2022 that resulted in a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl appearance.

Last season’s start had the Wildcats dreaming of the College Football Playoff, as sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson led Kansas State to a 7-1 start by the end of October. Things were looking up in Manhattan, Kansas, before the season came crashing down in a dreadful November.

Kansas State lost to lowly Houston, then was defeated by Big 12 champion Arizona State, effectively ending its Big 12 chances.

The killer in those two losses? Not enough offensive production. K-State’s defense did its part, holding both opponents to 24 points, but Johnson buckled under the pressure, throwing two interceptions to just one touchdown across both games.

With that learning experience under Johnson’s belt, Kansas State has high hopes for him — and the offense — in 2025.

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is how he looks. He’s put on probably 17 pounds of lean muscle mass and he’s filled out. He’s not a sophomore anymore,” Klieman said. “He’s an upperclassman as a junior, so his body’s matured. He’s taken everything very seriously in the weight room, in the nutrition, in the recovery. So, his body’s just a lot better.”

Klieman added that another area where Johnson has seen improvement is in his ability to process presnap.

Working with former Utah State coach Matt Wells, now the offensive coordinator at Kansas State, has paid dividends for Johnson.

“Another underrated factor that doesn’t probably get brought up enough is he’s got Matt Wells and Wells I think is one of the best quarterback coaches in the country,” Klieman said. “He’s a close friend of mine and so fortunate to have Matt stay with us, be the offensive coordinator and be in that room with Avery.”

The Wildcats do lose leading running back DJ Giddens, who rushed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago, but bring back Dylan Edwards, who rushed for 546 yards and five scores in 2024 and should take a big step forward with Giddens gone.

Johnson is a huge factor in the run game as well — he ran for 699 yards and five scores last season.

The offensive line returns two starters in center Sam Hecht and left guard Taylor Poitier, but have three new faces along the line in Penn State’s JB Nelson, Pitt’s Terrence Enos and Ohio State’s George Fitzpatrick.

“The other three transfers we’re excited to see this fall and this summer, so we can figure out where they fit in and how much they’re going to help us because they’re going to help us,” Klieman said.

At receiver, Jayce Brown returns after leading the team with 820 yards and five TDs, and tight end Garrett Oakley (236 yards, five scores) is back too. The Wildcats add Jerand Bradley (94 yards, 2 TDs) from Texas Tech and Jaron Tibbs from Purdue (305 yards, 2 TDs) and will need both players to step up in their first season in purple.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman reacts to a call during game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | AP

On defense, it all starts with a strong linebacker group powered by Austin Romaine, who was excellent last season and finished with 96 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles. Returning, too, is Desmond Purnell (46 tackles, four sacks).

Kansas’s State’s defensive line should be stout, so the real question is in the secondary.

Safety Marques Sigle (72.4 PFF grade) and cornerback Jacob Parrish (74.7 PFF grade) are significant losses for the Wildcats.

Projected starters Zashon Rich (12 tackles and 3 pass breakups) and Donovan McIntosh (3 tackles and 1 pass breakup) at cornerback and VJ Payne (64 tackles, 2 interceptions) and Gunner Maldonado (11 tackles, 1 interception at Arizona) will have to step up for Kansas State to improve in the defensive backfield.

Kansas State Wildcats 2025 preview

2024 record: 9-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Utah ties

Matt Wells (offensive coordinator, former Utah State coach)

2025 Schedule