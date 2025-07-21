Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs onto the field during warmups at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

Jake Retzlaff has found his next school.

The former BYU quarterback has verbally committed to transfer to Tulane, the Deseret News has confirmed.

The news was first reported Monday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Retzlaff announced his departure from BYU on July 11, electing to play elsewhere rather than serve a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s honor code. Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit in May, with the case being dismissed on June 30.

“(Tulane) has spent more than a week doing background on Retzlaff, per sources, including having the university’s Title IX office vet the transfer,” wrote Thamel. “He’s expected to enroll soon as a walk-on, per sources, and compete for the starting job in training camp in the upcoming weeks.”

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Cougars in 2024, helping the team earn an 11-2 record, No. 13 final national ranking and Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.

As noted by Thamel, Retzlaff has a personal history with Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, who previously recruited Retzlaff during his tenure at Troy.

Along with Retzlaff, Tulane has three other quarterbacks currently slated to compete for the starting job — Iowa transfer Brendan Sullivan, Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza, and Illinois transfer Donovan Leary. None of those quarterbacks were with Sumrall’s program in 2024.

Additionally, Retzlaff, who is Jewish, is now joining a school whose undergraduate population is 44% Jewish, according to Hillel International.

Tulane finished 9-5 in 2024, losing the AAC championship game to Army and the Gasparilla Bowl to Florida.