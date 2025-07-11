BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff talks with members of the media after the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields of the Student Athlete Building on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Jake Retzlaff announced Friday on social media that he is withdrawing from BYU and leaving the school’s football program in his first public statement since the quarterback was accused of sexual assault and battery in a civil lawsuit in May.

While the civil case was dismissed on June 30, Retzlaff faced a reported seven-game suspension for violating the honor code, and the Deseret News previously reported that Retzlaff planned to transfer.

“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program,” Retzlaff wrote in a social media post on Instagram.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“We are grateful for the time Jake Retzlaff has spent at BYU. As he moves forward, BYU Athletics understands and respects Jake’s decision to withdraw from BYU, and we wish him all the best as he enters the next phase of his career,” BYU Athletics said in a statement shared with the media.

Retzlaff’s statement came shortly after ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Retzlaff would be withdrawing from BYU and still planned on transferring without utilizing the NCAA transfer portal, while planning to “simply enroll at a new school.”

What does that mean for his playing future?

On 3’s Pete Nakos responded to Thamel’s report by adding that On 3 reported earlier this week that “the easiest path” for Retzlaff would be to withdraw from BYU and walk on at a new program.

If Retzlaff entered the transfer portal, he would need to receive a waiver to play in 2025, according to Nakos.

The Deseret News’ Jay Drew reported that “several” Power Four programs have shown interest in Retzlaff.

Retzlaff, who is well-known for being one of just a handful of Jewish students at BYU during his time at the school, transferred to BYU in 2023 after two seasons at the junior college level.

The California native started the final four games for the Cougars at the end of the 2023 season, taking over for an injured Kedon Slovis, and won the starting quarterback job going into the 2024 season.

He led BYU to an 11-2 record and a final No. 13 ranking last season, as the Cougars went 7-2 in Big 12 play and came up just short of playing for the conference championship while earning buzz as a potential College Football Playoff participant before back-to-back losses in November.

“BYU has meant more to me than just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically," Retzlaff said in his Instagram message. “I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who’s supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I’ve made in Provo will always be a part of me.

“That said, I’m excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter. My journey is far from over — and I’m more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals."