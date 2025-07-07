BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff talks with members of the media after the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields of the Student Athlete Building on the campus of BYU in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Embattled BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is still in a “holding pattern” as he looks to transfer to another Power 4 football program instead of submitting to a seven-game suspension handed out by BYU for violating the school’s honor code, a source close to the situation told the Deseret News on Monday.

As of midday Monday, Retzlaff had not entered the transfer portal, but still believes he has a “clear avenue” to transfer and play immediately at another school in August, the source said, but did not elaborate on what that path may entail.

The website On3.com reported over the weekend that Retzlaff’s transfer plans had hit a snag because new NCAA legislation passed in April 2024 requires graduate transfers to enter the portal before the final transfer window expires, which in this case would have been April 25, 2025.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

However, on Monday the website reported that Retzlaff “could play immediately in the 2025 season for a new school if he secures a waiver” from the NCAA, citing unnamed sources.

“With a case-specific situation, a school will have to file documentation and back the quarterback’s bid to transfer and play this fall,” On3.com reported. “He could also de-enroll from BYU and enroll at a new program as a walk-on.”

Another path to eligibility would be for Retzlaff to enter a one-time transfer window that was recently established by the NCAA Committee on Legislative Relief in the wake of the House Settlement legal proceedings. Athletes whose schools put them on the “Designated Student-Athlete” list can enter a special portal window opening from July 7 (Monday) to Aug. 5.

For that to happen, according to On3.com, BYU would have to place Retzlaff on its Designated Student-Athlete list.

“That decision is in BYU’s hands,” On3.com reported.

A BYU football spokesperson declined to comment on the website’s report; aside from issuing a statement when a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery was filed against Retzlaff in May, BYU has not spoken publicly on the matter.

While noting that the entire process is “complicated,” the Deseret News’ source believes there is a “light at the end of the tunnel” for Retzlaff to transfer as soon as this week.

A Big 12 source said BYU officials explored the Designated Student-Athlete option on Retzlaff’s behalf but learned that it was not appropriate in his case. The designation is a carve-out reserved for specific athletes who lose their spot on a college roster due to the smaller roster sizes agreed to in the House Settlement. Football rosters have been cut to 105 from 130, and the settlement created the DSA category only for those who would lose their roster spot because of that reduction.

BYU has not cut Retzlaff and would not if he chose to stay, so the designation is not applicable, the conference source said.

Although he participated in BYU’s graduation ceremonies last April, and was announced by BYU’s sports information department as one of the football program’s 22 student-athlete graduates, Retzlaff still has one more class to complete to finalize his degree in exercise and wellness, according to a source. It is not unusual for students to walk at graduation ceremonies and finish up their degree soon thereafter.

Retzlaff’s transfer process gained steam on June 30 when Judge Coral Sanchez signed a joint motion dismissing a civil lawsuit filed against Retzlaff in Salt Lake City’s Third District Court accusing the redshirt senior of sexually assaulting the woman in November 2023.

Sources say the lawsuit’s dismissal was one of the steps needed to clear the way for Retzlaff to be admitted into another school.

The Deseret News reported on June 29 that Retzlaff faced a seven-game suspension from BYU for violating the school’s honor code — which prohibits premarital sex — and was already preparing to transfer to a major program that a source said was “in desperate need of an experienced college quarterback.”

Retzlaff is a self-described “Reform Jew,” and signed an NIL deal last December with iconic Jewish food brand Manischewitz. By all accounts, he enjoyed his status as one of only four Jews at the Christian faith-based school, and could often be seen wearing a six-pointed Star of David pendant at public events.

“Jake Retzlaff loves BYU football. Jake Retzlaff would do anything in his power to be able to stay, but it (appears that) he has decided to (move on),” a source said.

Before enrolling at BYU, Retzlaff, a Southern California native, played at Golden West College and Riverside City College in his home state. He was the No. 1-rated junior college quarterback in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per ESPN.

Retzlaff started in four games in 2023 for the Cougars, replacing Kedon Slovis in the lineup after the USC and Pitt transfer was injured against Texas. BYU lost all four of those season-ending games in 2023, although Retzlaff played reasonably well in the final two — close losses to nationally ranked Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

However, in 2024, Retzlaff emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, and a potential NFL draft candidate. He quarterbacked BYU to an 11-2 record in 2024, highlighted by a come-from-behind win over rival Utah and a 36-14 blasting of Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU has an honor code that all students and faculty members commit to follow while affiliated with the school. Signees agree to “live a chaste and virtuous life, including abstaining from sexual relations outside marriage between a man and a woman.”