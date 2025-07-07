The logo for the Big 12 Conference is painted on the field during an NCAA college football game between Sam Houston State and BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

Last week, BYU became a full-fledged member of the Big 12, meaning the financial payout of the league’s cut of the big pie will be a full share.

But before that money became available, BYU football had some big wins in recruiting the high school class of 2026.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill likes what BYU has gleaned from June recruit campus visits and says the school’s ability to approach, recruit and commit top-tier prospects has improved since leaving independence and becoming a member of the Big 12.

“There were a lot of great players who visited the last couple of weeks. We’re excited about where we are with a lot of them. We’ve still got to finish up the game with them, and even the ones that are committed we’ve got to continue to do a great job,” Hill said in a brief visit during BYU’s football media day at Cedar Hills Golf Club.

“I like where we’re at. I think it’s only going to get better. BYU in the Big 12 is a powerhouse in recruiting. We can do great things.” — BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill

This was before head coach Kalani Sitake received the commitment of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, three-star rush end Lopeti Moala from Orem and his teammate, much-coveted athlete Kaue Akana.

There are more commitments to BYU expected in the days to come. Hill said BYU needs to close some deals but must remain diligent in keeping those who have committed in the fold ahead of signing days in December and next February.

“I like where we’re at. I think it’s only going to get better. BYU in the Big 12 is a powerhouse in recruiting. We can do great things,” said Hill. “Recruiting with the badge of the Big 12 makes a huge difference. Talking as an independent, you’re not going to beat a lot of the other schools. Now we can battle anybody in recruiting.”

He will also return key consultants like former USU, Oregon State and Wisconsin head coach Gary Andersen.

Outside sources confirm what Hill said.

As of July 4, BYU ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in recruiting for the Class of 2026 according to 247Sports and was only knocked down to No. 2 when Texas Tech got a surprise commitment from five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo.

The Cougars have a recruiting point total of 207.06 with 16 commitments, followed by Kansas, TCU and Arizona State.

Those rankings are for 2026. Hill is extremely excited for who he’s got coming in this year that’s enabled him to rebuild a defensive line that lost Tyler Batty, John Nelson and Blake Mangelson.

As thrilled as he was with the play of that defensive line, they were a group of guys Hill plugged in as undersized defensive end-type bodies. He didn’t have the luxury of 300-pound space gobblers who could properly cause issues for an offense with double-team blocking schemes.

That has changed in the offseason with the addition of two Big 12 transfer tackles in Keanu Tanuvasa (6-foot-4, 301 pounds) from Utah and Justin Kirkland (6-foot-3, 345 pounds) from Oklahoma State. He also added Anisi Purcell (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) from SUU and Alvin Peufua (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) from Hawaii via West High.

Hill said he’s also excited about John Taumoepeau (6-foot-2, 300 pounds), Sani Tuala (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) and 6-foot-2, 315-pound Luke To’omalatai.

These guys represent size, which will free up edge rushers like Texas transfer Tausili Akana, Bodie Schoonover, Logan Lutui, Ephraim Asiata, Viliami Po’uha, Hunter Clegg, Vincient Tautua and Kinilaui Fonohema.

Hill said he is anxious to get some talent back from missions this coming year, who he believes will make a big impact.

“I’m excited to watch how the young guys continue to develop because there’s some real talent in that detail,” he said.

Hill said last year’s secret sauce, the ingredient that led BYU’s defense as the Big 12 leader in total defense, points allowed, turnovers and pass efficiency defense, was the unit’s chemistry and how it played together.

To get this team to gel and play like that will be his biggest challenge in coming months.

“It’s too early to tell how they’re coming together in chemistry, but I do think we’re ahead of where we were last year this time,” he said.

“The strength of last year’s defensive unit was the unit as a whole. They played really good and statistically, in the things that really count, we led the league, but there are so many things we can improve on, like rush defense.”

This past week BYU revealed a look at its new strength and conditioning upgrade. It was one example of what Big 12 and Power Four money has brought to campus.