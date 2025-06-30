The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

BYU now has 15 committed members of its 2026 recruiting class.

Orem High defensive lineman Lopeti Moala has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.

Moala is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and ranks as the No. 12 recruit out of Utah. He chose BYU over fellow finalists Utah, UCLA and Stanford.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Moala began his high school career at Davis High — helping the Darts capture a 6A state title in basketball this past season — but has transferred to Orem for his senior campaign.

