There were two secrets to Whitney Banz’s success as the BYU golfer won medalist honors in the stroke-play qualifying portion of the 119th Utah Women’s State Amateur at Wasatch Mountain State Park’s Lake Course in Midway on Monday.

First, the former West High standout hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation. That’s almost perfect.

Second, her caddy, who happens to be her father, “was really awesome in helping me (with) my round today,” she said.

Banz fired a 4-under 68 to edge BYU teammate Berlin Long for the lowest score in the 18-hole qualifying, making five birdies and just one bogey. Long shot a 69, while six-time champion Kelsey Chugg, the defending champion, got the third seed for match play with a 71.

Natalie McLane got the No. 4 seed with a 72, while former champion Grace Summerhays and Utah Tech’s Jenna Anderson tied for fifth with 73s.

Last year, BYU’s women’s golf team was on an overseas trip to Ireland at this time, so no Cougars competed in the Women’s Am at TalonsCove Golf Club. The third Cougar in the field, Aadyn Long, shot a 75 Monday to tie for eighth and easily make match play.

“I feel like I was super blessed today,” Banz said. “The golf course is in a really good condition.

“I feel like I prepared really well and went in with the attitude that I am going to give it my best, and went in with a lot of confidence and made some good birdie putts and didn’t really have any holes that I let it get away from me, if that makes sense.”

For one of the rare times in the history of the tournament, no playoff was needed for the final few match play berths, as exactly 32 golfers shot 79 or better. Although the wind picked up in the afternoon to make conditions more difficult, the cut (+7) was a bit lower than almost everyone expected.

The last three golfers to make the cut, coming in 7-over, were Hunter Gledhill, Rosie Oettli and Mikayla Jensen.

“I am really excited (for match play),” said Banz, who made the quarterfinals four years ago at Oakridge Country Club. “I just need to play my game and hit with confidence and putt with confidence. It is awesome because there are so many good golfers in Utah, so anything can happen.”

Banz enjoys playing at Wasatch Mountain, where a few months ago she just missed qualifying for the Utah Men’s State Amateur. She’s been playing well lately as well, having placed second in the Idaho Women’s Amateur last month.

She also made the cut at the Provo Open.

“I try to not have too many outcome expectations,” she said. “I just try to prepare well. I have been working really hard on and off the golf course and doing some exercises, which really help. I just came in with the attitude that I have done what I can to prepare and will give it my best shot.”

Along with Summerhays and Chugg, the only other past champion in the field is Steph Belnap, sister of BYU men’s golf coach Bruce Brockbank. Belnap shot a 77 and was the only senior to make match play.

The two college golfers who were featured in Sunday’s preview article, Utah Tech’s Jane Olson and Southern Virginia’s Sydney Richards, both fired 76s to easily make match play.

As the No. 1 seed, Banz will face No. 32 seed Jensen, a teacher at tiny Tabiona High School in Eastern Utah, as the Round of 32 begins Tuesday morning. Round of 16 matches will be played Tuesday afternoon, while the quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled Wednesday.

The 36-hole championship match is Thursday.

Banz and Richards square off Tuesday afternoon if both advance.

119th Utah Women’s State Amateur

At Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Club

Monday’s Stroke-Play Qualifying Results

68 — Whitney Banz

69 — Berlin Long

71 — Kelsey Chugg

72 — Natalie McLane

73 — Grace Summerhays, Jenna Anderson

74 — Arden Louchheim

75 — Siriporn Luangnam, Lily Shin, Kennedee Pearson, Morgan Thomas, Faith Vui, Aadyn Long

76 — Jane Olson, Avery Kraatz, Sydney Richards

77 — Reimi Bleyl, Kindra Hirasuna, Paige Anae, Mikaela Lieu, Ashley Lam, Rachel Lillywhite, Steph Belnap, Adley Nelson

78 — Kate Walker, Brynnley Bischoff, Ellie Jo Olsen, Raina Rimi, Remi Rawlings

79 — Hunter Gledhill, Rosie Oettli, Mikayla Jensen

Did Not Make Cut

80 — Lexi Leavitt, Madalyn Hadley

81 — Alyssa Meadows, Isabel Wade, Stratton Durrant, Aspen Taylor

82 — Riley Roberts, Taylor Bretschneider, Tongtong Wu, Claire Olafsson

83 — Hayley Smith, Quinn Shupe

84 — Lori Wilkinson, Libby Ward, Sharon Briggs, Molli Mulhall, Nuny Khamken, Kyra Sponenburgh

Tuesday’s Round of 32 Matches

Top Bracket

No. 1 Whitney Banz vs. No. 32 Mikayla Jensen, 7:30 a.m.

No. 16 Sydney Richards vs. No. 17 Ashley Lam, 7:39 a.m.

No. 8 Faith Vui vs. No. 25 Raina Rimi, 7:48 a.m.

No. 9 Kennedee Pearson vs. No. 24 Rachel Lillywhite, 7:57 a.m.

No. 4 Natalie McLane vs. No. 29 Kate Walker, 8:06 a.m.

No. 13 Siriporn Luangnam vs. No. 20 Paige Anae, 8:15 a.m.

No. 5 Grace Summerhays vs. No. 28 Ellie Jo Olsen, 8:24 a.m.

No. 12 Morgan Thomas vs. No. 21 Adley Nelson, 8:33 a.m.

Bottom Bracket

No. 2 Berlin Long vs. No. 31 Hunter Gledhill, 8:42 a.m.

No. 15 Jane Olson vs. No. 18 Riemi Bleyl, 8:51 a.m.

No. 7 Arden Louchheim vs. No. 26 Remi Rawlings, 9 a.m.

No. 10 Lily Shin vs. No. 23 Steph Belnap, 9:09 a.m.

No. 3 Kelsey Chugg vs. No. 30 Rosie Oettli, 9:18 a.m.

No. 14 Avery Kraatz vs. No. 19 Mikaila Lieu, 9:27 a.m.

No. 6 Jenna Anderson vs. No. 27 Brynnley Bischoff, 9:36 a.m.

No. 11 Aadyn Long vs. No. 22 Kindra Hirasuna, 9:45 a.m.