Scottie Scheffler of the United States, celebrates with his wife Meredith and son Bennett on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Scottie Scheffler won the Open Championship on Sunday.

But it’s what Scheffler did off the course that has the internet talking.

Some of Scheffler’s comments about family and fame both before and after the Open Championship went viral.

Here are five quotes from Scheffler over the years, including at the Open Championship, that set him apart.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. | Jon Super, Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler on family

At his press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Open Championship, Scheffler told the media that family is his priority in life, not golf, per a video shared by Golf Digest.

“I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf. But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. ... I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer,” he said.

On Sunday after his win, Scheffler spoke about his wife, Meredith, and praised her for her support.

“Every time I’m able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife. ... She’s always the first person I want to celebrate with. She knows me better than anybody. That’s my best friend,” Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler on faith

Scheffler has been open about his Christian faith, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Ahead of the 2024 Masters, which he ended up winning, Scheffler said that golf doesn’t define him as a person.

He was then asked what does define him.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most. I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did,” Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler on fame

Scheffler loves golf and has worked his entire life to become the best, but on Tuesday, he made waves when he said his golf career isn’t a fulfilling life.

“This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of like the deepest, you know, places of your heart,” he said.

On Sunday, he said he tries to live a normal life.

“My faith and my family is what’s most important to me. I try to live as normal of a life as possible because I feel like a normal guy. I have the same friends I had growing up. I don’t think I’m anything special just because some weeks I’m better at shooting a lower score than other guys are,” Scheffler said.