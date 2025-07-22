BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The nonconference schedule for BYU’s most anticipated basketball season ever has arrived.

The Cougars announced the slate of games in a Tuesday press release.

Here’s what it will look like:

Oct. 18 — at Nebraska | Lincoln, Nebraska (exhibition)

Oct. 24 — North Carolina | Delta Center (exhibition)

Nov. 3 — Villanova* | Las Vegas

Nov. 8 — Holy Cross | Marriott Center

Nov. 11 — Delaware | Marriott Center

Nov. 15 — UConn** | Boston

Nov. 21 — Wisconsin | Delta Center

Nov. 27-28 — Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Invitational^ | Orlando

Dec. 3 — Cal Baptist | Delta Center

Dec. 9 — Clemson^^ | New York City

Dec. 13 — UC Riverside | Marriott Center

Dec. 16 — Pacific | Marriott Center

Dec. 19 — Abilene Christian | Marriott Center

Dec. 23 — Eastern Washington | Marriott Center

Notes: * Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas played at T Mobile Arena; ** Hall of Fame Series Boston played at TD Garden; ^ Two-game tournament against two of Dayton, Georgetown and Miami; ^^ Jimmy V Classic played at Madison Square Garden.

Among the highlights

The Cougars will play 13 nonconference regular season games in total, with six happening at the Marriott Center.

BYU will play at three different NBA arenas, with three games — including one exhibition — taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Cougars will open the regular season against Villanova in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 in new head coach Kevin Willard’s first game with the Wildcats.

BYU will visit AJ Dybantsa’s hometown of Boston to play UConn — who has won two of the past three national championships — on Nov. 15.

The Cougars will face Wisconsin on Nov. 21 after defeating the Badgers in last year’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

BYU will play Clemson at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 9 for the third all-time meeting between the two programs and first since 1990.

The Cougars will welcome former WCC opponent Pacific to the Marriott Center on Dec. 16.

What we don’t know

The dates for BYU’s Big 12 conference schedule have yet to be finalized.

The conference announced its 2025-26 scheduling matrix in June, with each school playing 18 league games.

Here are BYU’s Big 12 opponents for the coming season:

Home and away: Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona

Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona Home only: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, UCF

Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, UCF Away only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia