The nonconference schedule for BYU’s most anticipated basketball season ever has arrived.
The Cougars announced the slate of games in a Tuesday press release.
Here’s what it will look like:
- Oct. 18 — at Nebraska | Lincoln, Nebraska (exhibition)
- Oct. 24 — North Carolina | Delta Center (exhibition)
- Nov. 3 — Villanova* | Las Vegas
- Nov. 8 — Holy Cross | Marriott Center
- Nov. 11 — Delaware | Marriott Center
- Nov. 15 — UConn** | Boston
- Nov. 21 — Wisconsin | Delta Center
- Nov. 27-28 — Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Invitational^ | Orlando
- Dec. 3 — Cal Baptist | Delta Center
- Dec. 9 — Clemson^^ | New York City
- Dec. 13 — UC Riverside | Marriott Center
- Dec. 16 — Pacific | Marriott Center
- Dec. 19 — Abilene Christian | Marriott Center
- Dec. 23 — Eastern Washington | Marriott Center
Notes: * Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas played at T Mobile Arena; ** Hall of Fame Series Boston played at TD Garden; ^ Two-game tournament against two of Dayton, Georgetown and Miami; ^^ Jimmy V Classic played at Madison Square Garden.
Among the highlights
- The Cougars will play 13 nonconference regular season games in total, with six happening at the Marriott Center.
- BYU will play at three different NBA arenas, with three games — including one exhibition — taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
- The Cougars will open the regular season against Villanova in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 in new head coach Kevin Willard’s first game with the Wildcats.
- BYU will visit AJ Dybantsa’s hometown of Boston to play UConn — who has won two of the past three national championships — on Nov. 15.
- The Cougars will face Wisconsin on Nov. 21 after defeating the Badgers in last year’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
- BYU will play Clemson at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 9 for the third all-time meeting between the two programs and first since 1990.
- The Cougars will welcome former WCC opponent Pacific to the Marriott Center on Dec. 16.
What we don’t know
- The dates for BYU’s Big 12 conference schedule have yet to be finalized.
- The conference announced its 2025-26 scheduling matrix in June, with each school playing 18 league games.
- Here are BYU’s Big 12 opponents for the coming season:
- Home and away: Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona
- Home only: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, UCF
- Away only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia