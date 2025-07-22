Leo the Lion waves a Real Salt Lake flag before an MLS soccer match between RSL and FC Cincinnati held at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment announced the addition of a group of Utah investors to Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals and Real Monarchs on Tuesday.

The addition of new investors “emphasizes a commitment to elevating soccer in Utah, while deepening investments in youth sports and local community initiatives,” according to the press release.

“Our family believes in the power of sports to unite, uplift and inspire,” Steve Miller, chairman and governor for RSL and the Utah Royals FC, said. “Bringing in local partners who share our love for Utah will help ensure our clubs continue to thrive both on and off the field.”

The Miller family purchased controlling ownership of the teams from David Blitzer in April, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Blitzer remains part of ownership as the second-largest owner, according to the Miller family.

Kristin Andrus, left, delivers a speech with her husband, Jeremy, during a peaceful assembly at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. | Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Who are the new RSL and Utah Royals investors?

The new investors “will focus on fostering excellence on the pitch, while investing in facilities, programs and community outreach,” per the statement.

The new RSL Football Holdings investors are:

Matt Hawkins.

Nick Greer.

Jeremy Andrus and Kristin Andrus.

Don Berman, Matt Berman and Erica Berman.

The new ownership group members “have a proven track record of leading world-class organizations and are committed to building championship teams,” Steve Starks, the CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said.

Hawkins is the CEO of cloud-based software company Waystar.

“I’m thrilled to join this incredible group of leaders,” he said in a statement. “I believe in building organizations that create positive, lasting impact, and RSL is exactly that — a platform to support athletes, young players, fans and Utah families.”

Greer is the founder and CEO of BUILT Brands, known for its protein bars.

“This is about more than sports,” he said. “RSL, the Utah Royals FC and our affiliated teams showcase the possibility for young athletes to dream big, work hard and become resilient. It is the ethos of our great state, and I couldn’t be more proud to join the Club.”

Jeremy Andrus is the CEO of Traeger Grills, which has its headquarters in Salt Lake City.

“Sports are a catalyst for connection and confidence,” he said. “We’re honored to be part of an organization that brings energy and passion to fans and families across Utah.”

Don Berman is the chairman and founder of Merrick Bank, which is based in Utah.

His daughter, Erica Berman, is an executive at CardWorks, which Merrick Bank is a subsidiary of, and led the Berman family’s bid to bring the WNBA back to Charlotte, according to Davidson College.

His son, Matt Berman, is also an executive at CardWorks, and is an assistant general manager for Davidson’s basketball program, alongside NBA star Steph Curry.

“Being part of the Club is more than an investment — it’s a commitment to our future,” Matt Berman said in a statement. “This is about building something generational for Utah, where soccer is not just a game, but a shared source of inspiration and joy.”