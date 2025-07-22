On Tuesday, the University of Utah Athletics department announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class.

The seven-person group includes six former student-athletes in C.J. Cron (baseball), Georgia Dabritz (gymnastics), Star Lotulelei (football), Bernt Lund (men’s skiing), Ashley Mason (women’s soccer) and Nate Orchard (football), as well as contributor Kem Gardner.

Between them, the six student-athletes in the 2025 class combined for 32 first-team All-America citations and played their roles in helping the Utes earn three team NCAA championships and two individual NCAA championships, along with eight team conference championships and six individual conference championships.

Gardner will be the 10th contributor inducted into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame, and the first since 2015.

“The rich history of Utah Athletics has been established by the accomplishments of countless individuals who have worn a Utah uniform or contributed to Utah’s success in a significant way, and the most distinguished of those are recognized with enshrinement into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement.

“We are excited to announce seven additions to the Hall of Fame, whose legacy of success will forever be documented by their induction into the Hall of Fame. We look forward to celebrating these exceptional Utah Utes in October, as we congratulate the Class of 2025.”

The 2025 class will be inducted into the hall Oct. 10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium & Tower, then will be honored at halftime during Utah’s football game against defending Big 12 champion Arizona State on Oct. 11.

Brian Nicholson, Deseret News

Who is in the 2025 Utah Athletics Hall of Fame?

C.J. Cron played baseball for Utah from 2009-11, earning first-team All-American honors in 2010 and 2011. The outfielder/first baseman also was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011, before he became the highest draft pick ever out of the Utah baseball program, when he was taken 17th overall in the 2011 MLB draft. Cron was an MLB All-Star in 2022.

Georgia Dabritz competed for the Utah gymnastics team from 2012-15 and during that time she was a 16-time All-American (eight NCAA, eight regular season), tying for the most in a career by a Utah gymnast. She was also a six-time Pac-12 champion and became the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a perfect 10.0 on bars in both the NCAA semifinals and Super Six postseason competitions. Dabritz ranks fifth all-time in Utah history with 88 wins, tied with Kristina Baskett.

Kem Gardner is a Utah alumnus, community leader and philanthropist who is one of the top donors in University of Utah history. Gardner’s donations have contributed to a number of athletic fronts, from scholarships to facilities, and his naming rights include the Legendary Coaches Wall in Rice-Eccles Stadium and Legacy Hall inside the Huntsman Basketball Facility.

Star Lotulelei starred on the defensive line for Utah football from 2010-12, while earning numerous first-team All-America honors in 2012. He was also a first-team All-Pac-12 performer in his final two seasons at Utah, before being the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, going to the Carolina Panthers. Lotulelei was a full-time starter his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Bernt Lund played a critical role in Utah men’s skiing’s success from 1981-84, as he was the NCAA cross-country individual champion in 1981 and earned All-American honors all four years he was a part of the Utes’ program. Lund was a part of three NCAA championship-winning teams at Utah in 1981 (men’s only), 1983 (men’s and women’s combined) and 1984 (men’s and women’s combined).

Ashley Mason was a goalkeeper for the Utah women’s soccer team from 2003-06, and she is the career goals allowed and shutouts leader in Utes history. During her time at the school, she helped Utah make the NCAA Tournament four consecutive times. Mason also helped Utah win three Mountain West Conference regular-season titles (2003, 2005 and 2006) and two MWC tournament championships (2003, 2004).

Nate Orchard played defensive end for Utah football from 2011-14, and in his final season for the Utes, he earned first-team All-America honors from six publications (Walter Camp, FWAA, ESPN.com, Phil Steele, Scout.com and SB Nation). Orchard tied for fifth in school history in career sacks with 25, and his 18.5 sacks in 2014 set the single-season school record. He was a second-round draft pick in 2015 and played seven seasons in the NFL.