The starting lineups are announced before an NCAA men’s basketball game between BYU and the West Virginia Mountaineers held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Kevin Young has brought another international prospect to Provo.

BYU has signed Austrian combo guard Aleksej Kostić, the program announced Wednesday.

“We’re very excited to add Aleksej to our program here at BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He brings valuable experience having represented his country on the national team level. He is a high-level shooter who can play multiple positions and gives us another ball handler and play maker. We look forward to helping him take his game to another level.”

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Kostić most recently played in the Austrian Basketball Superliga, where he averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 36.3% from 3-point range. He is currently training with the Austrian National Team for their FIBA Men’s World Cup 2027 qualifying matches in early August.

The 6-foot-4 Kostić will be one of five international players on BYU’s roster this coming season, joining Keba Keita, Khadim Mboup, Dominique Diomande and Mihailo Boskovic.